Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Reveals Actor’s Net Worth in Bitter Divorce Battle, Says She Cannot Move Out of His $145 Million Compound Until He Coughs Up More Money
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine has fired back at his demand she vacates their Santa Barbara mansion immediately, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christine said she understands she and their 3 children will have to move out of the property eventually.
She said she cannot move until Kevin agrees to pay her enough to find a home on the same level as their current pad.
Her lawyer wrote, “Christine understands that at some point in the future, she and the children will have to move out of the family home. She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes. Kevin has repeatedly ignored and attempted to deflect from the fact that fulfilling the children’s needs and maintaining their standard of living are paramount concerns within this issue.”
Kevin’s ex says she has no personal income and “no assets other than a bank account Kevin set up when we married over 18 years ago, and another account that I had before the marriage with less than $50,000.”
Christine acknowledged Kevin recently wired her $1 million, which he said their prenup called for in the event of a divorce. However, she said she cannot touch it because it would mess with her ability to challenge the prenuptial agreement.
As we first reported, Kevin recently asked the court to kick Christine out of his estate. He claimed the prenup said she would have to vacate his home 30 days after a divorce was filed. Kevin said despite his offer to pay for moving expenses, Christine has refused to leave his home.
In regard to the prenup provision about her vacating the home, Christine said it was executed before they had children, “and therefore the children’s needs were not contemplated or accounted for.”
Christine said Kevin’s owns 5 properties worth in excess of $100 million. The couple shares 3 minor children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace.
“Christine, Kevin, and the children have lived in the family compound … for the last 18 years, and it is the only home that the children have ever known. The compound consists of a main house and two other houses on about 1.4 acres with beach frontage and private beach access. Christine has been primarily responsible for raising the children while Kevin has pursued his highly successful career as a motion picture producer, director, and actor. The children have rarely been apart from Christine. In contrast, over the last four years, Kevin has been away on work for significant periods of time,” her motion read.
Christine said while she agrees to joint physical custody of the kids, she believes they should spend 60% of the time with her. She asked the court to award her $248k per month in child support but Kevin only wants to pay around $38k per month,.
Her lawyer noted, “If ever there was an unlevel playing field, this is it. The disparity in access to funds to pay legal fees could not be more stark. Kevin’s estate is worth at least $400,000,000 dollars. “
The judge has yet to rule.