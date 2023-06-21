Your tip
Kevin Costner Fighting Estranged Wife Christine’s Demand for $248k Per Month in Child Support

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 21 2023, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine’s bitter divorce battle has turned even uglier — with the Yellowstone star scoffing at his ex's request for a 6-figure sum every month in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kevin has informed the court he does not agree with Christine’s request for $248k per month in child support.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The couple shares three minor children: 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes and 13-Year-old Grace. As we previously reported, on May 2, Christine filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked for joint custody of their children.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kevin's home

Sources claimed Kevin was “blindsided” by the move. As we first reported, earlier this month, Kevin demanded Christine be kicked out of his $145 million estate in Northern California.

He claimed Christine was still living in the home despite their prenup stating she had to vacate the property within 30 days of a divorce being filed.

Kevin said Christine had not moved out despite “multiple requests that she do so and despite Kevin’s offers to assist her financially in relocating to a new residence.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
The actor said Christine has, “taken the position that she will not move out of Kevin’s separate property residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands.”

In addition, Kevin said he paid Christine $1 million which was required under the terms of the prenup.

As we first reported, Christine was shut down in her plea to postpone the hearing over the home.

Recently, Christine asked the court to award her $248k per month in child support for their three kids.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
The filing listed Kevin’s 2022 income as $19.5 million and their family expenses for the year as $6.6 million — leaving them with a surplus of $7.5 million. She said the upkeep on Kevin’s homes totals $2 million per year.

In addition, Christine said Kevin’s “public attacks on me are harmful for our family.”

"I have avoided being public about the reasons for our divorce. I have done this to protect our family’s privacy," she added.

A judge has yet to rule.

