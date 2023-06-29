'Disheartening:' Kevin Costner's Wished To Reconcile With Estranged Wife Christine Before Unleashing Blistering Attack in Divorce
A heartbroken Kevin Costner tried to patch things up with his estranged wife before their relationship exploded into all-out-divorce warfare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The startling revelations are laid bare in legal letters and emails detailing the behind-the-scenes negotiations to peacefully resolve the marital fracas without resorting to the humiliation of divorce court.
According to court documents, the negotiations between Kevin's powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser and Christine's attorney John R. Rydell II went nowhere forcing the actor's wife, 49, to slap the Dances with Wolves star with divorce papers.
As we first reported, Christine recently agreed to vacate the actor's compound near Santa Barbara, California as long as Kevin agrees to pay the yet-to-be-determined court support.
She has demanded $248k per month from Kevin while he wants to pay a 5-figure sum. A judge will rule on the matter at a hearing next month.
The Hidden Figures actor accused the mother of his three children, ages 16, 14, and 13, of making the big-bucks demands to pay for her lavish lifestyle which included $100k for plastic surgery procedures and shopping sprees at fancy boutiques, according to documents filed by the actor.
Yet despite the bad-mouthing, Wasser hinted that the 68-year-old Yellowstone hunk at one point wanted to reconcile and live happily ever after.
“Please be advised and advise your client that the separation she initiated and has indicated must move to a divorce is not something Mr. Costner desires,” Wasser wrote on April 28, 2023, letter to Rydell. “For your client to now be in breach of the (PMA) upon which Mr. Costner relied in entering into the marriage is disheartening.”
Wasser even accused Christine of allegedly using the children as leverage to contest the PMA and demand $248k.
“To use the parties’ children as though they were pawns in a game your client hopes to play is unlikely to end well for her,” Wasser says in a blistering letter.
“Please understand that Mr. Costner has no desire to litigate this matter but will do what he needs to do if your client insists on breaching their agreement,” Wasser wrote referring to the provision that requires her to vacate the Tin Cup actor’s home within 30 days of filing for divorce.
Christine, 49, promised to move out Costner’s beloved compound 50 days after a Santa Barbara County judge establishes a child support payment plan sufficient to help her find a suitable home for the children who spend most of the time with their mom.
Just days before filing for divorce, Rydell told Wasser his client “has no intention” of moving out because “it is clearly in the children’s best interest to maintain the security and continuity of living in the same house with their mother while this matter is sorted out over the coming months.”
The documents also revealed the battling duo tried to hammer out a compromise but according to Christine's declaration exclusively obtained by RadarOnine.com, the Field of Dreams actor wanted to play hardball.
“I am trying to handle this amicably and expeditiously, but my multiple requests and proposals to implement a proper plan for the move that takes into account our children’s needs has been met with only stonewalling, rejections, and one inadequate offer,” Christine said, blasting her ex as being aggressive and insensitive.
“These are very sensitive issues for me and our children," she added.