'Disheartening:' Kevin Costner's Wished To Reconcile With Estranged Wife Christine Before Unleashing Blistering Attack in Divorce

A heartbroken Kevin Costner tried to patch things up with his estranged wife before their relationship exploded into all-out-divorce warfare, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The startling revelations are laid bare in legal letters and emails detailing the behind-the-scenes negotiations to peacefully resolve the marital fracas without resorting to the humiliation of divorce court.

According to court documents, the negotiations between Kevin's powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser and Christine's attorney John R. Rydell II went nowhere forcing the actor's wife, 49, to slap the Dances with Wolves star with divorce papers.