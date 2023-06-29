Hard Ball: Kevin Costner Cuts Estranged Wife's Credit Card Off in Bitter Divorce Battle Over His $400 Million Fortune

Kevin Costner has resorted to playing hardball against his estranged wife in their high-stakes divorce battle over his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The heartless Field of Dreams star secretly severed Christine Costner’s financial lifeline by canceling one credit card and limiting the amount she could spend on a second shortly after she slapped him with divorce papers in May, according to court documents.

The mean-spirited feud erupted after Christine, 49, refused to vacate the Yellowstone stud’s $145 million compound near Santa Barbara, California, and used the credit card to retain a pit-bull lawyer John R. Rydell II to contest the prenup.