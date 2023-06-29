Hard Ball: Kevin Costner Cuts Estranged Wife's Credit Card Off in Bitter Divorce Battle Over His $400 Million Fortune
Kevin Costner has resorted to playing hardball against his estranged wife in their high-stakes divorce battle over his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The heartless Field of Dreams star secretly severed Christine Costner’s financial lifeline by canceling one credit card and limiting the amount she could spend on a second shortly after she slapped him with divorce papers in May, according to court documents.
The mean-spirited feud erupted after Christine, 49, refused to vacate the Yellowstone stud’s $145 million compound near Santa Barbara, California, and used the credit card to retain a pit-bull lawyer John R. Rydell II to contest the prenup.
But Christine argues she has “ZERO personal income” as a dedicated stay-at-home mom to their three children, ages 16, 14 and 13, while the actor is out of town working on a film project.
“I have no ability to procure a lease or pay rent,” Christine admits. “I cannot provide proof of personal income or personal assets. No landlord will rent to me without these things.”
She then accused the No Way Out star of lying on a sworn declaration promising to maintain a financial “status quo” during the divorce battle.
“He canceled one of my credit cards, and substantially reduced my credit limit on my second credit card far below the status quo levels, all without any advance notice to me,” she charged in a seven-page declaration ripping the beloved 68-year-old actor.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Hidden Figures star was fuming mad that Christine allegedly siphoned $95,000 from HIS bank account and credit card – claiming he had already paid her more than $1 million as part of pre-martial agreement (PMA) to help her find another place to live.
According to the prenup, Christine was required to leave 30 days after filing for divorce.
“I paid the sum of $1 million to Christine,” The Dances with Wolves star stated in his declaration detailing all the money he’s laid out.
“As such, Christine now has available to her approximately $1,450,000 which she can use at her discretion, including to find alternative housing,” he said, adding that he even offered her assistance in moving out.
But Christine is contesting the PMA and is refusing to touch the pay-out because she is demanding $248k in monthly child support payments instead of the paltry $38k a month prescribed by the prenup.
Costner’s wife of 18 years says $38k is barely enough to financially survive in their swanky coastal town of Carpinteria where their children have lived all their lives, attend private school, engage in extracurricular activities, and established their circle of friends.
“I cannot access these funds without risk of jeopardizing my legal rights in this case,” she stated.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Christine promised to move-out of Costner’s beloved compound 50 days after a Santa Barbara County judge establishes court-ordered child support payment sufficient to help her find a suitable home for the children who spend most of the time with their mom. The decision on support will be made at a hearing next month. She said she would be out of the home by late August.
Costner has yet to respond but has been wanting her out of the home immediately.