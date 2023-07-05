Judge Orders Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Vacate Family Home by July 31st as Prenup War Looms
Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has to find a different place to stay — and quickly — after a judge ordered her to get out of the Yellowstone actor's $145 million compound by the end of the month.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Baumgartner's request for an extension until August 15 was denied.
Coster's celebrity-favored divorce lawyer Laura Wasser had previously fired back at his ex's request and said she had to stick to the deal clearly stated in their prenuptial agreement which had guidelines about Baumgartner vacating their home if they split.
Baumgartner, however, argued that she didn't have enough money to relocate with their children. "Kevin wants me to rent place without financial plan in place," she claimed in a court filing. "However, have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to rental that may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations."
The former couple's legal battle has been heating up after Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences after rumors that she was furious he ignored her ultimatum to scale back his work schedule to spend more time with her and their kids.
Both are seeking joint custody of their three children.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in June that Costner wanted his ex out in a jiffy because he needed to honor work commitments.
- Kevin Coster Gives Estranged Wife One Week to Move Out of Mansion as Bitter $400 Million Divorce Battle Heats Up
- Paranoid? Kevin Costner Fears Estranged Wife Will Try to Frame Him in Vicious Child Support Battle: ‘I Am Not at All Comfortable’
- 'Offensive': Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of 'Pandering' to Media With 'Eviction' Accusations
A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for November and it's anticipated that Baumgartner and her lawyers are going to fight tooth and nail to have the prenup declared invalid amid the former couple's bare-knuckles divorce war.
If the judge rules the prenup is valid, she will have to fork over the $1.5 million the Bodyguard actor was reported to have fronted her.
The handbag designer, who is demanding $248k a month in child support, will also have to pay her estranged husband's attorney's fees for the prenup defense if that is the case.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Christine refuses to resolve issues," Wasser stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. "She engages in gamesmanship and refuses to abide by the PMA, while providing no evidence in support of her challenge to the PMA."