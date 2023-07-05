Judge Orders Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Vacate Family Home by July 31st as Prenup War Looms

Coster's celebrity-favored divorce lawyer Laura Wasser had previously fired back at his ex's request and said she had to stick to the deal clearly stated in their prenuptial agreement which had guidelines about Baumgartner vacating their home if they split.

Baumgartner, however, argued that she didn't have enough money to relocate with their children. "Kevin wants me to rent place without financial plan in place," she claimed in a court filing. "However, have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to rental that may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations."