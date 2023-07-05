Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kevin Costner
Exclusive Details

Judge Orders Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Vacate Family Home by July 31st as Prenup War Looms

judge orders kevin costners estranged wife christine vacate home within weeks pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 5 2023, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, has to find a different place to stay — and quickly — after a judge ordered her to get out of the Yellowstone actor's $145 million compound by the end of the month.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Baumgartner's request for an extension until August 15 was denied.

Article continues below advertisement
judge orders kevin costners estranged wife christine vacate home within weeks
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Coster's celebrity-favored divorce lawyer Laura Wasser had previously fired back at his ex's request and said she had to stick to the deal clearly stated in their prenuptial agreement which had guidelines about Baumgartner vacating their home if they split.

Baumgartner, however, argued that she didn't have enough money to relocate with their children. "Kevin wants me to rent place without financial plan in place," she claimed in a court filing. "However, have our three children to think about. It is contrary to their best interests to commit to rental that may not be able to afford, particularly as that would ultimately lead to multiple relocations."

Article continues below advertisement
judge orders kevin costners estranged wife christine vacate home within weeks
Source: mega

The former couple's legal battle has been heating up after Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, citing irreconcilable differences after rumors that she was furious he ignored her ultimatum to scale back his work schedule to spend more time with her and their kids.

Both are seeking joint custody of their three children.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in June that Costner wanted his ex out in a jiffy because he needed to honor work commitments.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner
Article continues below advertisement
judge orders kevin costners estranged wife christine vacate home within weeks
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for November and it's anticipated that Baumgartner and her lawyers are going to fight tooth and nail to have the prenup declared invalid amid the former couple's bare-knuckles divorce war.

If the judge rules the prenup is valid, she will have to fork over the $1.5 million the Bodyguard actor was reported to have fronted her.

The handbag designer, who is demanding $248k a month in child support, will also have to pay her estranged husband's attorney's fees for the prenup defense if that is the case.

Article continues below advertisement
judge orders kevin costners estranged wife christine vacate home within weeks
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Christine refuses to resolve issues," Wasser stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. "She engages in gamesmanship and refuses to abide by the PMA, while providing no evidence in support of her challenge to the PMA."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.