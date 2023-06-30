Pay-Up: Kevin Costner Demands Estranged Wife Pay His Legal Bills After Challenging Prenup in Bitter $400 Million Divorce Brawl
Hollywood hunk Kevin Costner wants to stick his estranged wife the wallet-bustling legal bills generated by their bitter divorce brawl, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The explosive legal maneuver was revealed in documents filed by the Field of Dreams star in response to Christine Costner’s request for $350k in upfront cash to pay for her lawyer and $150k to hire a forensic accountant to comb through his vast $400 million fortune.
But the actor’s tag-team lawyers body slammed the request claiming the mother of their three children must now pay ALL the legal bills as prescribed by the premarital agreement (PMA) she signed in 2004 shortly before they got married – simply because she is challenging the prenup.
“Christine refuses to resolve issues,” Costner’s pit-bull lawyer Laura Wasser stated in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. “She engages in gamesmanship and refuses to abide by the PMA, while providing no evidence in support of her challenge to the PMA.”
“In fact, per the PMA, it is Christine who should be paying Kevin’s attorney’s fees because she is challenging the PMA.”
The no-holds-barred legal war erupted in May when Christine slapped the Dances with Wolves star with divorce papers and refused to vacate his prized $145 million compound in Carpinteria, California within 30 days per the PMA.
The 49-year-old stay-at-home mom wants Costner to pony up $248k in monthly child support instead of the paltry $38k outlined in the prenup. What’s more, Costner pumped $1 million into her bank account to help her pay for legal fees and moving expenses.
But Christine refuses to budge, claiming the payout outlined in the PMA is barely enough to maintain the extraordinary lifestyle their children, ages 16, 14 and 13 have maintained since they were born.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported Christine recently agreed to move out in late August – or 50 days after a Santa Barbara County judge issues a yet-to-be determined child support payment plan.
Costner’s second lawyer, Jacqueline Misho scoffed at Christine’s request in upfront cash specifically citing two “fee provisions” in the prenup that financial punishes the spouse that challenges the agreement.
“Should any party contest the validity of this Agreement, or claim it is invalid in whole or in part, that party shall be liable to the other party for all witness, attorney, accounting and appraisal fees and costs incurred by the party defending the validity of this Agreement in the event this Agreement or any contested portion of it is adjudicated to be valid and binding,” the PMA provision states.
- Kevin Costner Reveals He Invested 8-figure Sum in Upcoming Film 'Horizon' as He Fights Estranged Wife Demand for $248k Per Month in Support
- Get Out!: Kevin Costner Rejects Estranged Wife's Proposal to Vacate His $145 Million Compound by August
- 'Disheartening:' Kevin Costner's Wished To Reconcile With Estranged Wife Christine Before Unleashing Blistering Attack in Divorce
Misho also pointed out that in a legal procedure called “Requests for Admission.” Christine admitted under oath that she was of sound mind, not under duress and represented by counsel when she signed the PMA.
“Accordingly, under the current state of the evidence, the Court cannot award (Christine) fees and costs with which to challenge the PMA because the Court must assume it is valid,” Misho stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Not only would such an award be antithetical to the terms of the PMA, as a practical matter, in light of the presumption and absent any facts presented to overcome it, the Court must assume that (Christine) will be stripped of any funds with which to reimburse (Costner) for fees he expends in defense of her challenge.”
Christine, who claims to have “ZERO” income, argued the PMA should be invalidated because it didn't consider the safety, security and well-being of their children who were born after she signed the document.