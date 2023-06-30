Pay-Up: Kevin Costner Demands Estranged Wife Pay His Legal Bills After Challenging Prenup in Bitter $400 Million Divorce Brawl

Hollywood hunk Kevin Costner wants to stick his estranged wife the wallet-bustling legal bills generated by their bitter divorce brawl, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The explosive legal maneuver was revealed in documents filed by the Field of Dreams star in response to Christine Costner’s request for $350k in upfront cash to pay for her lawyer and $150k to hire a forensic accountant to comb through his vast $400 million fortune.

But the actor’s tag-team lawyers body slammed the request claiming the mother of their three children must now pay ALL the legal bills as prescribed by the premarital agreement (PMA) she signed in 2004 shortly before they got married – simply because she is challenging the prenup.