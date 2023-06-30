Kevin Costner Reveals He Invested 8-figure Sum in Upcoming Film 'Horizon' as He Fights Estranged Wife Demand for $248k Per Month in Support

The Dances with Wolves star insists he needs the massive spread in swanky Carpentaria -- where he has his work studio – to edit the blockbuster film and provide living quarters for his crew vigorously working to prep the film for the Venice Film Festival in August.

“I am also financing, with others, the Horizon multi-film project pursuant to contractual commitments I have with the other third-party investors that I entered into long before Christine filed for divorce,” he stated in the document trying to explain why he can’t afford to pay $248k a month in support.

“In 2022, I contributed $20 Million to the production company as my share of those commitments,” he stated before viciously slamming his ex-wife. “It appears to me from Christine’s Declaration that, in the guise of asking for child support, she is really looking to replicate her own lifestyle.”