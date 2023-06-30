Kevin Costner Reveals He Invested 8-figure Sum in Upcoming Film 'Horizon' as He Fights Estranged Wife Demand for $248k Per Month in Support
Kevin Costner’s vicious divorce battle could not have come at a worse time, and only RadarOnline.com can reveal the intense pressure the aging Hollywood hunk is under.
The 68-year-old Oscar winner has $20 million invested in a big-budget four-part movie he's directing and starring; he’s in a pitched battle with the makers of the hit TV series Yellowstone over residuals and his wife wants him to pay $248k a month in child support if he wants his prized home back.
Costner’s mind-blowing angst is laid bare in an 11-page declaration exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com detailing the excruciating pressure he’s under to reclaim his $145 million compound; deliver his epic western Horizon: An American Saga on time; collect his TV royalties and come out ahead in a bare-knuckle divorce brawl over his $400 million fortune.
The actor’s real-life ‘American Saga’ erupted in May when Christine Costner slapped him with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage and refused to move out of his compound near Santa Barbara, California within 30 days as prescribed by a prenup.
The Dances with Wolves star insists he needs the massive spread in swanky Carpentaria -- where he has his work studio – to edit the blockbuster film and provide living quarters for his crew vigorously working to prep the film for the Venice Film Festival in August.
“I am also financing, with others, the Horizon multi-film project pursuant to contractual commitments I have with the other third-party investors that I entered into long before Christine filed for divorce,” he stated in the document trying to explain why he can’t afford to pay $248k a month in support.
“In 2022, I contributed $20 Million to the production company as my share of those commitments,” he stated before viciously slamming his ex-wife. “It appears to me from Christine’s Declaration that, in the guise of asking for child support, she is really looking to replicate her own lifestyle.”
Costner also argues that Christine is basing her $248k child support demand on his 2022 salary where the bulk of his income came from starring in Yellowstone — the series he abandoned after the fifth season despite plans for a money-making season six.
“In 2022, when I was deciding whether to continue acting on the television series “Yellowstone,” I told Christine that I thought 2023 would be a difficult year financially if I was not working on ‘Yellowstone’ because I was going to probably have to defer my salary on the Horizon film projects to the back end (which I did),” he explained. “Christine told me she understood.”
The Hidden Figure star reveals he is fighting a second legal battle with the makers of Yellowstone who are allegedly stiffing him for his royalties.
“The fixed amount ‘pay or play’ and episodic compensation I received has ceased,” he alleged. “Now, any compensation I earn from ‘Yellowstone’ will derive only from my back-end contractual participation rights, which amounts are not fixed. The most recent report from the producer for ‘Yellowstone’ shows I am not now owed any participation money (although I have disputed this).”
“So far in 2023, I have yet to receive any participation compensation from ‘Yellowstone.’”
But the Let Him Go star’s greatest anxiety seems to come from the battle to maintain a relationship with the children who are caught in the middle of the eye-gouging legal scrum.
Costner, who spends months away from home working at film locations, hints in his declaration that he’s worried about losing that emotional fight – despite his fame, vast fortune, and disarming smirk.
“I am doing the most I can reasonably do to make a divorce, that she wanted, as seamless as possible for our children,” he stated – almost unsure of his own words.
Costner blasted his wife for accusing him of heartlessly breaking the divorce news to the children via a 10-minute Zoom conversation when he was out of town working in Utah.
“But what is most upsetting to me is that Christine (albeit inaccurately) purports to recount how our children learned she was divorcing me,” he stated. “This has nothing to do with her support or fee requests. I believe it has everything to do with her trying to paint me in a negative light and to create a sound bite for the media to pick up.”
“The media did pick it up, for our children to read,” he stated sadly.