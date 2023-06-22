Money Brawl: Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands $150k to Hire a Forensic Accountant to Comb Through Actor's Finances

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife wants the Tin Cup actor to pony up $150K to hire a forensic accountant to comb through his vast fortune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Christine Costner, 49, accused the No Way Out actor of allegedly withholding the financial details of 15 different businesses he controls as the brutal divorce war rages into a bloody fistfight over child support payments.

Christine, who slapped her husband of 18 years with divorce papers in May, also wants the Oscar-winning director to pay for her legal fees in the David and Goliath courtroom drama, documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.