Money Brawl: Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands $150k to Hire a Forensic Accountant to Comb Through Actor's Finances
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife wants the Tin Cup actor to pony up $150K to hire a forensic accountant to comb through his vast fortune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Christine Costner, 49, accused the No Way Out actor of allegedly withholding the financial details of 15 different businesses he controls as the brutal divorce war rages into a bloody fistfight over child support payments.
Christine, who slapped her husband of 18 years with divorce papers in May, also wants the Oscar-winning director to pay for her legal fees in the David and Goliath courtroom drama, documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
“Due to the vast difference in resources available to the parties, Christine is also requesting that Kevin advance an additional $350,000 in attorney’s fees and $150,000 in forensic costs…” state the court documents that indicate Christina wants the money by August 1, 2023.
The 49-year-old handbag designer claims the family’s certified public accountant Francis Shelly has allegedly aligned herself with Costner and is currently ignoring her requests for additional financial information, the documents state.
“Of note is that we have no detail on the 15 business entities in which Kevin reported having a controlling interest on the 2021 federal income tax return,” she notes. “But we cannot wait for additional information as we need to get a child support order in place now.”
As RadarOnline.com previously exclusively reported, the divorce drama turned into an all-out war after refused to vacate Costner prized $145 million compound near Santa Barabara, California – as prescribed by the iron-clad prenup she signed before their 2004 marriage.
The Dances with Wolves actor has accused the mother of his three children of using the house as leverage during the bare-knuckle brawl to nix the pre-marital agreement that only requires him to pay $38,000 in monthly child support.
- Hidden Figures: Kevin Costner's Financial Records Laid Bare In Bitter Child Support Divorce Brawl
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says 'Yellowstone' Actor Broke Divorce News to Kids Over 10-Minute Zoom Call
- Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Reveals Actor’s Net Worth in Bitter Divorce Battle, Says She Cannot Move Out of His $145 Million Compound Until He Coughs Up More Money
Christina is however demanding $248K and shockingly revealed a rudimentary spread sheet of Costner’s 2022 income and expenses to as graphic evidence to show the Hidden Figures star has enough cash to properly support his children, ages 12, 14 and 16.
The stunning report showed the Yellowstone hunk earned a cool $19.5 million during calendar year 2022 and pocketed $7.6 million in net income after paying off about $12 million in expenses. She claims Costner, 68, can easily afford paying $248K and “still have millions of dollars left for himself.”
Christine argued the pre-marital agreement did not consider the needs of the children – and the fancy lifestyle they’d grown accustomed to.
“At the time the Agreement was executed, the parties did not have children together, and therefore the children’s needs were not contemplated or accounted for,” the documents stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Christine understands that at some point in the future, she and the children will have to move out of the family home. She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties’ respective homes.”
“Kevin has repeatedly ignored and attempted to deflect from the fact that fulfilling the children’s needs and maintaining their standard of living are paramount concerns within this issue.”