Kevin Costner Plotted to Slap His Wife With Divorce Papers Until She ‘Blindsided’ Him by Rushing to Court First
Kevin Costner had no desire to stay in his marriage to estranged wife Christine, but sources said he was shocked to find out she filed for divorce behind his back, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed Kevin and Christine had discussed ending their relationship before she filed her petition on May 2.
At the time, an insider close to Kevin claimed the actor was taken aback by the development. However, sources now reveal the only reason he felt that way was because he had planned to file first.
A source told The Sun, “Kevin sat his family down, told them he and their mum were getting a divorce and his lawyer was getting the paperwork drawn up.”
The insider added, "He wanted everything to be peaceful for the sake of his kids and told Christine he didn’t want a messy divorce because he’d already been through one.”
The source told the outlet, “Then first thing the next morning, boom, Christine sneak attacks him and serves him with her own set of divorce papers. Kevin was so shocked. Christine has since made him look terrible, and has continued to do so.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the divorce battle has become increasingly nasty over the last couple of weeks. Christine is demanding $248k per month in child support and plans to contest the prenuptial agreement’s provision barring her from collecting spousal support.
Kevin believes Christine should be paid $38k per month in child support and not a dime extra. He’s currently demanding she vacate his $145 million estate in Northern California.
Christine was shut down in her attempt to postpone an upcoming hearing on the matter. She has refused to leave the home until Kevin coughs up more money.
The Yellowstone star told the court he paid Christine $1 million since the divorce was filed, which was required per their prenuptial agreement.
Christine said she won’t touch the money because it could forfeit her ability to contest the prenup. A judge has yet to rule.