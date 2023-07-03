Paranoid? Kevin Costner Fears Estranged Wife Will Try to Frame Him in Vicious Child Support Battle: ‘I Am Not at All Comfortable’

A suspicious Kevin Costner thinks his estranged wife may try to frame him to gain the upper hand in their bitter divorce battle for his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The shocking allegation against his wife of 18 years was revealed in a last-minute declaration to evict Christine from his massive $145 million California compound and repudiate her proposed suggestion to “cohabitate” until the child support payments disagreement is resolved.

The raging Yellowstone hunk admits he doesn’t trust the mother of his three children, ages 16, 14, and 13, and he is vehemently opposed to living under the same roof out of fear she will falsely accuse him of committing an egregious act.