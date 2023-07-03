Paranoid? Kevin Costner Fears Estranged Wife Will Try to Frame Him in Vicious Child Support Battle: ‘I Am Not at All Comfortable’
A suspicious Kevin Costner thinks his estranged wife may try to frame him to gain the upper hand in their bitter divorce battle for his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The shocking allegation against his wife of 18 years was revealed in a last-minute declaration to evict Christine from his massive $145 million California compound and repudiate her proposed suggestion to “cohabitate” until the child support payments disagreement is resolved.
The raging Yellowstone hunk admits he doesn’t trust the mother of his three children, ages 16, 14, and 13, and he is vehemently opposed to living under the same roof out of fear she will falsely accuse him of committing an egregious act.
“Things between us have unfortunately deteriorated since early May, which was right after she filed for divorce,” he wrote in a blistering five-page declaration filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on June 30. “I am also concerned about what allegations she may make if we are living under the same roof for months.”
The Dances With Wolves star wants Christine to leave his beachfront homestead in the swanky enclave of Carpinteria by July 13, the court documents stated.
“I am not at all comfortable sharing my home with Christine or with her being on my property going forward,” he added. “My property is both my home and where I work.... Nor do I believe it is in our children’s best interests for me and Christine to occupy the same house or property, given the allegations she has made and positions she has taken and the unfortunate tension this has caused.”
The all-out war erupted in May when Christine slapped Costner with divorce papers and refused to move out of the Hidden Figures star’s longtime home within 30 days as prescribed by the premarital agreement signed shortly before their 2004 marriage.
Christine, 49, is demanding $248k a month in child support, claiming the $38k monthly payment outlined in the iron-clad prenup is barely enough to replicate the extraordinary life for their children or pay the costs of living in the high-end community they lived in all their lives.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a raging Costner lambasted Christine for publicly trashing him and “pandering” to the media by claiming in court documents he heartlessly wants to evict their children from the only home they’ve known.
“I find very offensive her attorneys’ false, oft repeated, and deliberately inflammatory claims that I am seeking to ‘kick my children’ out of their home,” the fuming actor stated. “This is Christine pandering to the press.”
“I have never, ever said our children have to move out of their home – and they do not,” he added. “They will be living with both of us, moving between our respective residences.”
The Oscar-winning actor is also steaming mad because he pumped $1 million into Christine’s bank account to help her find nearby housing suitable for her and the children – but she has refused to touch the pay-out fearing it would bind her to the prenup she is trying to contest.
Christine has, so far, agreed to vacate the compound 50 days after a judge sets an appropriate child support payment plan — but the Bull Durham star is asking a judge to toss her out ASAP.
Costner complained Christine is also “interfering” with the post-production of his blockbuster four-part movie Horizon: An American Saga because he can’t get home to his editing studio and he's under the gun to prep Horizon for the Venice Film Festival in August.
"The position I find myself in now, with Christine refusing to leave my residence, is exactly what I told her before we married that I wanted to avoid,” stated the angry movie actor, who is starring and directing the western partially funded by $20 million from his own pocket. “That is why in our Premarital Agreement Christine expressly agreed to move out of my home upon the filing of a divorce Petition."