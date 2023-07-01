'Offensive:' Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of 'Pandering' to Media With 'Eviction' Accusations

A raging Kevin Costner viciously blasted his estranged wife for allegedly trashing him and “pandering” to the media by claiming in court he wants to evict their three children from his prized $145 million compound, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The scathing accusation was revealed in a recent court filing by the Dances With Wolves actor in a last-minute declaration seeking to evict Christine Costner from his California homestead since she slapped him with divorce papers in May.