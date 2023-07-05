Kevin Coster Gives Estranged Wife One Week to Move Out of Mansion as Bitter $400 Million Divorce Battle Heats Up

Costner filed the documents on June 30, giving Christine less than two weeks to move. As this outlet reported, the actor and his estranged wife have been locked in a bitter $400 million divorce battle, with their property being a point of contention.

Citing their premarital agreement, Costner said Christine had 30 days to vacate the home after she filed for divorce in May. Per the contract they signed in 2004, the actor was required to place her in a separate $1.2 million property.