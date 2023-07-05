Kevin Coster Gives Estranged Wife One Week to Move Out of Mansion as Bitter $400 Million Divorce Battle Heats Up
Kevin Costner's estranged wife has a little over one week to move out of their Santa Barbara mega-mansion — if the actor gets his way. The Yellowstone star filed new court documents stating he “respectfully requests” that his ex, Christine Baumgartner, “vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Costner filed the documents on June 30, giving Christine less than two weeks to move. As this outlet reported, the actor and his estranged wife have been locked in a bitter $400 million divorce battle, with their property being a point of contention.
Citing their premarital agreement, Costner said Christine had 30 days to vacate the home after she filed for divorce in May. Per the contract they signed in 2004, the actor was required to place her in a separate $1.2 million property.
However, Christine refused to leave the home, claiming he had “no legal basis” to kick her out. She argued that their “children have lived in for their entire lives.” The exes share three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
A hearing is set for Wednesday at 1:30 PT, where the judge is expected to decide. The home isn't the only thing Costner has been fighting Christine about.
He hit back after she demanded he pay a whopping $248,000 per month in child support. RadarOnline.com revealed that Christine also requested that Costner — whose income she listed as $19,517,0641 in 2022 alone — pay 100% of their three children's private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports, and health-care expenses.
According to Christine, $248,000 per month is reasonable as she claimed the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."
Christine filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, allegedly blindsiding the actor.
While she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, the breakup has been messy. Costner and Christine have been feuding over everything from money, their prenup, their properties, and more.
Christine also claimed that Costner told their children about the breakup on a 10-minute Zoom call.