Double Take: Kevin Costner's High-Powered Divorce Lawyers Also Represent The Man Rumored to Be Close Pal of Actor's Estranged Wife
Kevin Costner’s pit bull divorce lawyers shockingly represent the same hunk rumored to have gotten too cozy with the actor’s wife, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The bizarre legal coincidence is playing out in Santa Barbara Superior Court, where Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are expected to face off again on July 12 to determine temporary child support payments while they battle the validity of an ironclad prenup.
Tech mogul Daniel Starr – who once rented a guest house at the actor’s $145 million Carpinteria compound – was allegedly confronted by Costner just weeks before Baumgartner slapped him with divorce papers on May 1, according to published reports.
Starr, 43, has been engaged in his own divorce battle with his estranged wife, Jessie L. Kasso, since May 2020, which began in Los Angeles Superior Court but then moved to Santa Barbara.
Oddly, Starr is represented by high-powered lawyer Laura Wasser in LA and the ferocious legal eagle Jacqueline Misho in Santa Barbara – the same tag team skewering Baumgartner on behalf of Costner, court documents unearthed by RadarOnline.com show.
The down-and-dirty Costner divorce exploded in mid-June when RadarOnline.com exclusively reported Baumgartner refused to leave the Field of Dreams star’s prized home unless she received $248k a month in child support for their three children, ages 16, 14, and 13.
A furious Costner, 68, accused Baumgartner of violating the premarital agreement even after he pumped the agreed-upon $1 million into her bank account so that she can move out. During a July 5 hearing, Judge Thomas P. Anderle ordered that she pack her bags by the end of the month.
Amid the cross accusations, the UK Sun was the first to quote an unnamed source detailing the confrontation between Costner and Starr, a father of a 4-year-old son, who moved into the guest house in June 2022 before bolting the toxic compound about eight months later.
“Chris (Baumgartner) and Daniel hung out a lot. She would come into his house almost daily,” the source told the Sun. “But there was a fallout and Kevin got wind of it. There was a row between him, and Daniel and things escalated from there.”
Starr then told TMZ, “I just had a tenant-landlord relationship [with them], nothing else. There was nothing there. They have kids and are going through a divorce.”
The celebrity magazine In Touch quoted an unnamed source who implied Costner was never home and Baumgartner was getting too close to Starr — even refusing to visit the actor at the movie location.
“He felt she was inappropriate in leaning on other people, and he believes that caused her to file (for divorce) so abruptly. That’s why he released a statement after she filed saying ‘circumstances beyond his control transpired.’”
Starr, who refused to comment for this article, is also battling his estranged wife over a prenup, according to court documents.
Neither Costner nor Baumgartner have accused each other of infidelity in the hundreds of documents filed by their lawyers – but somehow, the perception that Starr is embroiled in the nasty split has been well-established.