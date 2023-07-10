Double Take: Kevin Costner's High-Powered Divorce Lawyers Also Represent The Man Rumored to Be Close Pal of Actor's Estranged Wife

Kevin Costner’s pit bull divorce lawyers shockingly represent the same hunk rumored to have gotten too cozy with the actor’s wife, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The bizarre legal coincidence is playing out in Santa Barbara Superior Court, where Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are expected to face off again on July 12 to determine temporary child support payments while they battle the validity of an ironclad prenup.

Tech mogul Daniel Starr – who once rented a guest house at the actor’s $145 million Carpinteria compound – was allegedly confronted by Costner just weeks before Baumgartner slapped him with divorce papers on May 1, according to published reports.