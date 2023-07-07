Big Bucks: Kevin Costner's Stunning 8-figure Per Month Income Revealed in Divorce War

The cash flow was included in court documents filed by his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner who is gearing up for a bare-knuckle brawl over child support payments next week after a judge ordered her to vacate the actor’s $145 million compound by July 31.

Yellowstone hunk Kevin Costner laid out his financial records as part of his bitter divorce from his longtime wife – revealing he banks an eye-popping $2.04 million a month in income, RadareOnline.com has learned.

“Respondent Kevin Costner’s forensic accountant now acknowledges that Kevin’s gross cash flow available for support in calendar year 2022 was $24,518,887, or $2,043,241 per month,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.

“Kevin disingenuously asserts that he is ‘doing the most [he] can reasonably do to make a divorce as seamless as possible for our children,’” Baumgartner stated in the July 5 filing seeking $217k in monthly child support.

“His actions show precisely the opposite, as he has sought to evict his wife and children from their home, and he now offers to pay child support of $51,940 per month.”