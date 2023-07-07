Big Bucks: Kevin Costner's Stunning 8-figure Per Month Income Revealed in Divorce War
Yellowstone hunk Kevin Costner laid out his financial records as part of his bitter divorce from his longtime wife – revealing he banks an eye-popping $2.04 million a month in income, RadareOnline.com has learned.
The cash flow was included in court documents filed by his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner who is gearing up for a bare-knuckle brawl over child support payments next week after a judge ordered her to vacate the actor’s $145 million compound by July 31.
“Respondent Kevin Costner’s forensic accountant now acknowledges that Kevin’s gross cash flow available for support in calendar year 2022 was $24,518,887, or $2,043,241 per month,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.
“Kevin disingenuously asserts that he is ‘doing the most [he] can reasonably do to make a divorce as seamless as possible for our children,’” Baumgartner stated in the July 5 filing seeking $217k in monthly child support.
“His actions show precisely the opposite, as he has sought to evict his wife and children from their home, and he now offers to pay child support of $51,940 per month.”
The raging Baumgartner charges the $51k is less than the $68k the Dances With Wolves star pockets by renting out one of his guest houses at the massive compound in swanky enclave of Carpinteria.
Without skipping a beat, Baumgartner is demanding she start receiving the child support payments “no later than” July 14, “given that the Court ordered Christine to vacate the Beach Club Compound by July 31,” the document stated.
The all-out war erupted in May when Baumgartner slapped Costner with divorce papers and refused to move out of the Hidden Figures star’s longtime home within 30 days as prescribed by the premarital agreement (PMA) until he ponied up $248k in child support.
Baumgartner, 49, initially offered to vacate the home by August, but during a July 5 courtroom showdown Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Anderle ordered the mother of three children, ages 16, 14 and 13 to vamoose by the end of the month.
Baumgartner filed the financial documents in preparation for a July 12 hearing for the crucial temporary child support payments. The battle over the validity of the prenup is expected to kick off in November.
Baumgartner is ramping up the money fight by also demanding: $350k for her white shoe lawyer, $150k for a forensic accountant to comb through Costner vast $400 million fortune.
“Although Christine has hoped from the outset that this could be an amicable and fair process, in even these early stages, Kevin has engaged in highly litigious tactics, including refusing to voluntarily produce critical financial documents, thus necessitating formal discovery requests, and filing a request to evict Christine and the parties three children from the marital residence without a stabilized financial plan in place,” Baumgartner’s lawyer wrote in the July 5 filing.
“Even though this action is still in its infancy, Christine has been forced to expend significant funds to defend herself, and Kevin is now attempting to ensure she does not have funds available to continue to do so.”
Costner and his renowned pit-bull lawyer Laura Wasser have argued the Field of Dreams star has pumped $1 million into his ex’s bank account for legal fees as required in the PMA and is willing to pay all the expenses to help her relocate.
Costner also accused his wife of asking for exorbitant child support payments to allegedly fund her lavish lifestyle that includes shopping sprees and “extensive” plastic surgery.
But Baumgartner accused the Tin Cup star of being a heartless penny pincher eager to toss her and his three children out into the street.
“Although Kevin has vast wealth and extraordinary income, he apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother,” the document stated.
“While he resides in his $100,000,000+ beachside compound and spends at least $240,000 per month on himself -- with the children with him about 40% of the time-- he thinks that his wife and their children should live on only 20% of that amount.”
The judge will rule next week.