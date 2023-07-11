Kevin Coster Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129k Per Month in Child Support

As we previously reported, Christine requested $248k after Kevin offered up a substantially lower $51,940 in addition to him paying all the children's expenses. The handbag designer wasn't having it, calling his offer "completely inappropriate" because their children have grown accustomed to a lifestyle that requires more.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Kevin was frustrated his finances were revealed as part of his estranged wife's child support demand — and sources said he wasn't going down without a fight over his $400 million fortune.

It was disclosed he pulled in an average of $2 million per month in 2022.