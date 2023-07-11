Kevin Costner Demands Estranged Wife Pay Him $100k for Fighting Prenup in Bitter Divorce War
Kevin Costner has demanded his estranged wife Christine cough up a 6-figure sum to cover his legal fees after she contested the prenuptial agreement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Yellowstone actor is requesting $99,225 from Christine.
Kevin pointed to the prenup which contained a provision that stated, “should either party retain counsel to enforce or prevent a breach of any provision of this Agreement, then if such matter is resolved by judicial intervention, the prevailing party, whether at trial or on appeal, shall be entitled, in addition to such other relief as may be granted, to be reimbursed by the non- prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby, including but not limited to reasonable attorney's fees.”
The actor said he was required to fight Christine to enforce his right, under the prenup, to “sole possession and control of his separate property residence.”
As we first reported, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May. He demanded she vacate his Santa Barbara mansion — claiming the prenup said she would have to move out within 30 days of a divorce being filed.
- Kevin Costner ‘Embarrassed’ His $2 Million Per Month Income and Spending Habits Were Exposed in Divorce War With Ex Christine: Sources
- Double Take: Kevin Costner's High-Powered Divorce Lawyers Also Represent The Man Rumored to Be Close Pal of Actor's Estranged Wife
- Big Bucks: Kevin Costner's Stunning 7-figure Per Month Income Revealed in Divorce War
Christine fought Kevin’s request and tried to stay in the pad until August. However, the judge shut down Christine’s request and ordered her to leave the home this month.
In his new motion, Kevin said he prevailed in the fight and is now entitled to his legal fees. He said he paid $30k to the Misho Law Group and another $60k to his LA-attorney Laura Wasser.
Kevin reminded the court he paid his ex a $1 million lump sum following the divorce being filed. He said she could use the funds to pay the attorney fees. As we previously reported, Christine said she refuses to touch the money because it could prevent her from fighting the prenup.
Christine has yet to respond.
As we first reported, the exes are still fighting over child support. Christine has demanded $248k per month for 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes and 13-Year-old Grace. Kevin opposed the amount saying he should pay around $38k per month.