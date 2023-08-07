Showdown: Kevin Costner's Ex Demands He Appear At Upcoming Divorce Hearing, Actor Says He's Busy With Work
Kevin Costner’s wife wants to drag her husband into court for crucial face-to-face evidence hearing in their child support battle – but the Yellowstone hunk is dodging the showdown, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Christine Baumgartner asked Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Anderle to force the Dances With Wolves star and “all witnesses” to appear personally for the hearing, but the actor’s lawyer argued he’s busy working.
“His work commitment may or may not allow him to be present, but he will make every effort within his powers to do so,” the court documents showed.
The two-day evidence hearing between the couple’s respective forensic accountants is expected to determine Costner’s annual income in the bare-knuckle brawl over his $400 million fortune.
The judge eventually allowed Costner to attend the hearing via Zoom.
The scrum erupted in May when Baumgartner blindsided the Hidden Figures actor with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the divorce quickly turned bitter when Baumgartner thumbed her nose at the iron clad prenup when she refused to vacate the actor’s prized $145 million estate in Carpinteria, California within 30 days after filing the papers.
Baumgartner, 49, initially demanded $232k a month in child support for their three children, ages 16 and 13. Judge Anderle ended the skirmish last month when he ordered Baumgartner to vacate the massive spread by July 31 and forced the Tin Cup star to temporarily pay $129k a month in support.
The evidence hearing will set the stage for the November battle royale over the validity of the pre-marital agreement Baumgartner signed just weeks prior to their 2004 wedding.
- ‘He’s Sick Over It’: Kevin Costner Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Pal Who Vacationed With His Ex Christine
- Kevin Costner ‘Embarrassed’ by Estranged Wife Christine’s Behavior After She Was Caught on Vacation With His Friend: Sources
- Whoa!: Yellowstone Stud Kevin Costner Backs Down On Bid To Collect $100k In Legal Fees From Estranged Wife In Nasty Divorce Battle — For Now
Meanwhile, the divorce got even uglier recently when Baumgartner was spotted on a Hawaiian vacation with the 68-year-old actor’s hunky friend Josh Connor. The shirtless Connor was also seen walking pensively along the beach with Baumgartner.
“Kevin doesn’t know what to think or who to trust,” said a source. “He’s sick over it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Another source said Costner thinks the pal’s behavior is a “huge slap in the face.”
“Kevin’s stunned that Josh, who he’s known for years and considers a good friend, would go on vacation with Christine,” the source said. “He’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. And even if that’s true and Josh is offering Christine a shoulder to lean on, Kevin still feels incredibly betrayed.”