Showdown: Kevin Costner's Ex Demands He Appear At Upcoming Divorce Hearing, Actor Says He's Busy With Work

Kevin Costner’s wife wants to drag her husband into court for crucial face-to-face evidence hearing in their child support battle – but the Yellowstone hunk is dodging the showdown, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Christine Baumgartner asked Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Anderle to force the Dances With Wolves star and “all witnesses” to appear personally for the hearing, but the actor’s lawyer argued he’s busy working.

“His work commitment may or may not allow him to be present, but he will make every effort within his powers to do so,” the court documents showed.