Kevin Costner ‘Embarrassed’ by Estranged Wife Christine’s Behavior After She Was Caught on Vacation With His Friend: Sources
Kevin Costner was taken aback by his estranged wife Christine going on vacation with his friend Josh Connor — as they duke it out in divorce court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, the Yellowstone actor “had to pick himself up off the floor after seeing what Christine was up to with one of his closest friends.”
As we previously reported, earlier this month, Christine was spotted in Hawaii with Kevin’s buddy.
Days after a judge ordered Kevin, 68, to pay the 49-year-old handbag designer nearly $130,000 per month in child support — $1.56 million annually — for the couple’s kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, carefree Christine was seen soaking up the sun during play days in paradise with a shirtless Josh.
Another source said after Kevin saw photos of Christine with Josh, “I don’t think he’s ever been so embarrassed.”
“She’s showing Kevin two can play that game by heading off to Hawaii with his main man and having the time of her life! She insists she’s not looking for romance with Josh, but she sent Kevin a big message that she has a lot more support from their group of friends than he thinks,” said a source.
As Radaronline.com previously reported, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split after 18 years of marriage.
The split turned incredibly contentious immediately. Kevin accused Christine of violating the terms of their prenuptial agreement by refusing to vacate his $145 million compound in Santa Barbara.
His attorney claimed the prenup stated Christine would have to leave Kevin’s home within 30 days of a divorce being filed.
Christine fought Kevin’s request she pack up and leave quickly. She argued that she needed time to find a rental home nearby and to get her things together.
Kevin opposed her attempt to delay the move claiming he didn’t want to live around her. He also claimed he had a film crew coming to edit his upcoming film and they needed the guest home.
Over the weekend, Christine was spotted with a U-Haul outside Kevin’s home.