Whoa!: Yellowstone Stud Kevin Costner Backs Down On Bid To Collect $100k In Legal Fees From Estranged Wife In Nasty Divorce Battle — For Now

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has agreed to postpone his shocking bid to collect $100k in legal fees from his estranged wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Dances With Wolves star demanded Christine Baumgartner pay his legal bill after she refused to vacate his $145 million Carpinteria, California compound within 30 days after filing for divorce — in violation of an ironclad premarital agreement (PMA).

But Baumgartner, 49, pounced back charging Costner’s powerhouse lawyers, Laura Wasser and Jacqueline Misho were allegedly taking advantage of the Tin Cup actor’s “deep pockets” — and accused him of attempting to enforce a legal fee clause in a PMA that has yet to be ruled valid by a Santa Barbara Superior Court judge.