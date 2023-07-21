Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Looks Carefree With Actor's Friend in Hawaii as Eviction Day Draws Near
Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, left her divorce woes behind during a trip to Hawaii with just days to go until she must vacate the actor's $145 million estate.
RadarOnline.com has learned the handbag designer has been vacationing with the Yellowstone star's friend, wealthy financier Josh Connor, as well as the former couple's children.
This week, Christine was all smiles while chatting with Josh on the beach, soaking up the rays on the Big Island in a purple summer dress and sandals paired with sunglasses and a sunhat.
Insiders previously told RadarOnline.com that Christine has "gotten close to a lot of people she's met through Kevin" and is still "good friends" with several of her ex's pals post-split.
"Kevin would love everyone to dump Christine now that they're breaking up, but a lot of them are standing by her side," the source spilled.
Although the photos led some to believe a new romance was blossoming, a tipster told TMZ that Josh is a close pal of both exes and there is "absolutely no romantic relationship" with Christine.
"They have been good friends for years," added the insider.
On Thursday, Christine relaxed by the water with her kids, snapping photos with teen daughter Grace before they headed back to the lawn chairs outside the Four Seasons Resort.
It's been just over a week since a judge ordered Kevin to pay almost $130k a month in child support following a back-and-forth between the exes.
Christine previously requested $248,000 a month to care for their children. Costner, however, felt that $52,000 a month would have sufficed.
Sources close to the Hollywood star said he was not happy that his finances were revealed as part of his estranged wife's demand for child support.
As we previously reported, Christine's attorney had asked for an extension so she could have more time to uproot from the family home amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.
"Christine understands that at some point in the future, she and the children will have to move out of the family home," court docs reviewed by RadarOnline.com read. "She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties' respective homes."
"Kevin has repeatedly ignored and attempted to deflect from the fact that fulfilling the children's needs and maintaining their standard of living are paramount concerns within this issue," she argued.
Christine asked to stay until August 15, but a judge sided with Kevin's attorney, Laura Wasser, and ruled that she must vacate by July 31.