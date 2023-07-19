Picking Sides: Kevin Costner's Hollywood Pals Supporting His Estranged Wife as Divorce Money Demands Turn Nasty
TV cowboy Kevin Costner is fighting tooth and nail with his estranged wife, Christine, over her money demands and their prenup, but the former handbag designer's gotten support from some of his onetime Hollywood pals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Christine has gotten close to a lot of people she's met through Kevin," an insider dished, adding she's still "good friends" with several of her ex's pals who have continued showing her support.
"Kevin would love everyone to dump Christine now that they're breaking up, but a lot of them are standing by her side," the source spilled.
The 68-year-old Yellowstone mogul met the 49-year-old model on a golf course in 1996 when he was filming Tin Cup.
"Kevin isn't scoring points by trying to force Christine to take a measly payout because of a prenup she signed nearly 20 years ago," dished a source. "Folks think it's ghastly he's only willing to give her $1.4 million to find a new house when he's worth so much.
"Everyone thinks it's in bad taste to be so cheap with the mother of his kids."
Christine, who filed for divorce in early May, gave birth to three of Costner's seven children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — and they're squabbling over support, too.
"Kevin's friends will be watching out for Christine, you can bet on that," added a tipster.
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Her Peloton in Bitter Back and Forth Eviction Battle
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Allowed To Vacate Home With Clothes and High-Priced Purses, Can't Take Furniture or Artwork Unless Actor Approves
- Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Buying High-Priced Vehicle Before Split, Says Purchase Proves Elaborate Divorce Plan
The two have been going back and forth about the prenup, with insiders sharing that Costner is frustrated his ex has been challenging the agreement they made before walking down the aisle.
Costner and Christine's feud came to a head over the actor's $145 million mansion.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She has been ordered to vacate his home by the end of the month after the judge ruled the prenup, which declared she had 30 days to move out after filing a marriage dissolution, was valid.
After being told she could not remove any property without the actor's approval — other than her clothing, handbags, toiletries, and jewelry — Christine demanded to take her Peloton and any family heirlooms.
The exes are due back in court to go over the validity of the prenup in November.