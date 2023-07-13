Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Buying High-Priced Vehicle Before Split, Says Purchase Proves Elaborate Divorce Plan
Kevin Costner is accusing his estranged wife of making using his credit cards without his consent and making elaborate purchases — like a car — before and after their separation, which he says proves she was planning to leave him well before she filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Costner's attorney filed legal documents on Thursday, claiming that Christine Baumgartner "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."
The Yellowstone actor's lawyer listed several things that Baumgartner has allegedly used her soon-to-be ex-husband's money on. The biggest purchase seemed to be a high-priced vehicle months before their split — a suspicious move, Costner's legal team said, considering they always leased and never bought cars in the past.
According to Costner, the car purchase is evidence that Baumgartner "had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023." The legal documents point to their prenup, which stated that she would be entitled to take her personal vehicle with her if they ever divorced. Costner believes she bought the car instead of leasing it because she knew she'd be able to keep it.
He also accused her of paying her hotshot divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, "on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin]" and taking out cash advances on credit cards that were issued to members of the house staff.
In the latest filing obtained by TMZ, Costner claimed that Baumgartner paid a Los Angeles-based criminal defense lawyer $25k from his separate property funds without his knowledge — but did not elaborate why she sought out the criminal defense lawyer.
The actor's attorney said that Baumgartner refused to sign an agreement that said she would not loot his client's residence before she gets the boot at the end of the month.
Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May, and the two were immediately at odds over his $145 million Santa Barbara mansion. He demanded she vacate the property, citing the prenup, which declared she had 30 days to move out after a marriage dissolution was filed.
The judge ruled in Costner's favor, ordering his estranged wife to leave the estate by July 31.
The exes are also fighting over child support. Costner has been ordered to tentatively pay Baumgartner $129k monthly for their three children — a far cry from her $248k demand.
A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for November.