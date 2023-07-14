Things seem to be getting downright petty in Kevin Costner 's divorce from his estranged wife, with a judge ruling that Christine Baumgartner can take her personal items but not any property from inside the actor's $143 million mansion during her eviction unless the Yellowstone star approves it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The off-limit items include any furniture, appliances, furnishings, and artwork. Baumgartner's also not allowed to remove anything from their storage units unless Costner gives the okay.

The ruling went down Friday morning, but Costner's soon-to-be ex-wife isn't walking out of the house empty-handed.