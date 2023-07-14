Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Allowed To Vacate Home With Clothes and High-Priced Purses, Can't Take Furniture or Artwork Unless Actor Approves
Things seem to be getting downright petty in Kevin Costner's divorce from his estranged wife, with a judge ruling that Christine Baumgartner can take her personal items but not any property from inside the actor's $143 million mansion during her eviction unless the Yellowstone star approves it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The off-limit items include any furniture, appliances, furnishings, and artwork. Baumgartner's also not allowed to remove anything from their storage units unless Costner gives the okay.
The ruling went down Friday morning, but Costner's soon-to-be ex-wife isn't walking out of the house empty-handed.
Baumgartner will not need the actor's approval to take her clothing, high-priced designer handbags, or jewelry when she's forced out of the family's beachfront property at the end of the month, reported TMZ. She can also exit the mansion with all of her toiletries.
Of course, Costner's estranged wife will take her brand-new car with her when she moves out by the court-ordered deadline of July 31.
As RadarOnline.com reported, The Bodyguard actor's legal team filed documents accusing his ex of hatching an elaborate plan to leave him before she filed for divorce, making sure all her ducks were in a row so that she could exit the marriage with a pricey motor of transportation.
According to Costner, Baumgartner used his credit cards without his consent and made elaborate purchases — like the vehicle — before and after their separation.
In the documents, he claimed his ex "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."
Costner's attorney said Baumgartner purchased the car months before the split. The actor said it was a suspicious move, considering they always leased and never bought vehicles during their 18-year marriage.
As RadarOnline.com pointed out, their prenup stated that she would be entitled to take her personal vehicle with her if they ever split. Costner said he believes she bought the car because she knew she'd be able to keep it — which, he claimed, proved she was planning her escape before he even knew their marriage was over.
Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May. She has been ordered to vacate his home by the end of the month after the judge ruled the prenup, which declared she had 30 days to move out after filing a marriage dissolution, was valid.
Sources shared that Costner is frustrated that his ex has been pushing back on the prenup — and wants her to stick to the game plan they had agreed on before walking down the aisle.