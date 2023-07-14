Your tip
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Her Peloton in Bitter Back and Forth Eviction Battle

By:

Jul. 14 2023, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner's ex is fighting back after being informed that she couldn't remove any property inside the actor's $145 million mansion during her eviction, demanding the judge allow her to take her Peloton, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Christine Baumgartner scoffed at Costner's emergency court filing on Friday, saying, "There is no mystery as to what I plan to remove." The Yellowstone actor's soon-to-be ex-wife said she only cares about two things: her exercise bike and any valuables that belonged to her family.

"Kevin will not be harmed by my removal of any of the items I have listed," Baumgartner stated in the legal documents obtained by The Blast, "and certainly not personal items such as my peloton bike and family heirlooms."

According to her, Costner is trying to "play to the press and 'smear' me in the media" with "a myriad of false statements." Baumgartner's legal team shot back at the actor, referencing an alleged feud over pots and pans.

“He complained that reference to 'some pots and pans' was so vague he was unable to consent to their removal. Apparently, Kevin was concerned Christine would take too many pots and pans – a complaint quite trivial given his 2022 income of about $24,000,000 and net worth of about $200,000,000 (which we believe is understated)," her attorney wrote.

“Kevin claims that everything in the Beach Club properties is his separate property. However, there has been no proof of this. Many of these items were acquired during the marriage and are presumptively community property. By way of a double standard, Kevin, having not provided proof that any listed item is his separate property, claims that Christine cannot remove anything from the residence unless she proves it is her separate property to his satisfaction," the lawyer continued.

They also insisted, “It is premature to demand that Christine prove the character of personal property as a condition to its removal.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the judge informed Costner's ex that she's not allowed to take any property when she's evicted from the family's beachfront property at the end of the month — unless the actor approves.

Off-limit items include furniture, appliances, furnishings, artwork, and anything from their storage units.

However, Baumgartner can remove her clothing, high-priced designer handbags, toiletries, jewelry, and the brand-new car when she moves out by the court-ordered deadline of July 31.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May after 18 years of marriage. She has been ordered to vacate his home by the end of the month after the judge ruled the prenup, which declared she had 30 days to move out after filing a marriage dissolution, was valid.

The two have been going back and forth about the prenup, with insiders sharing that Costner is frustrated his ex has been challenging the agreement they made before walking down the aisle.

The prenup isn't the only thing they are battling over. Baumgartner and Costner share three kids and have been feuding over the actor's monthly child support payments.

She demanded $248k per month; however, Costner was ordered to tentatively pay $129k monthly until they meet to discuss the validity of the prenup in November.

