Christine Baumgartner scoffed at Costner's emergency court filing on Friday, saying, "There is no mystery as to what I plan to remove." The Yellowstone actor's soon-to-be ex-wife said she only cares about two things: her exercise bike and any valuables that belonged to her family.

"Kevin will not be harmed by my removal of any of the items I have listed," Baumgartner stated in the legal documents obtained by The Blast, "and certainly not personal items such as my peloton bike and family heirlooms."