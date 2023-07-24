'Highly Dubious': Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Refusing to Pay Actor's $100k Legal Bill, Accuses His Team of 'Unreasonable Charges' in $400 Million Divorce War

Baumgartner, 49, also walloped the beloved Oscar winner for being “obstreperous” during the legal scrum that erupted on May 1, 2023, when she slapped Costner with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage.

Baumgartner refused to move out of their Carpinteria, California home until he agreed to pay up to $248k a month in child support – pending a hearing on the validity of the premarital agreement (PMA) that required her to move out within 30 days of filing for divorce.

Costner demanded his ex pay his $100k legal bill after a Santa Barbara Superior Court judge ordered Baumgartner to vacate the property by July 31 and forced the Hidden Figures star to pay $129k a month in child support. Costner’s legal team argued the PMA mandates that the spouse that initiates a dispute must pay all legal costs.