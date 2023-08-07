Your tip
‘He’s Sick Over It’: Kevin Costner Feels ‘Betrayed’ by His Pal Who Vacationed With His Ex Christine

kevin costner betrayed wife friend josh
Source: MEGA
Aug. 7 2023, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner’s messy divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, has taken a dark turn after the actor’s friend was spotted with Christine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Last month, Christine was spotted in Hawaii on vacation with Kevin’s friend Josh Connor. In snaps, a shirtless Josh looked deep in thought with Christine as they walked the beach.

kevin costner betrayed wife friend josh

“Kevin doesn’t know what to think or who to trust,” said a source. “He’s sick over it.”

Another source said Kevin felt like the duo on vacation together was a “huge slap in the face.”

kevin costner betrayed wife friend josh
Source: MEGA

“Kevin’s stunned that Josh, who he’s known for years and considers a good friend, would go on vacation with Christine. He’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. And even if that’s true and Josh is offering Christine a shoulder to lean on, Kevin still feels incredibly betrayed.”

kevin costner betrayed wife friend josh
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Kevin Costner

“I don’t think he’s ever been so embarrassed, “ the source said. “She’s showing Kevin two can play that game by heading off to Hawaii with his main man and having the time of her life! She insists she’s not looking for romance with Josh, but she sent Kevin a big message that she has a lot more support from their group of friends than he thinks.”

kevin costner betrayed wife friend josh
Source: MEGA
The Oscar winner, 68, has spent the last several weeks battling Christine (mother to his kids, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace; he has four other children with two other exes) over child support and living arrangements.

The court ordered Kevin to pay Christine $129k per month in support but ordered her to vacate his $145 million estate. As we first reported, Kevin accused Christine of violating their prenup by refusing to leave the property within 30 days of her divorce being filed.

As Radaronline.com previously reported, Christine cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce petition.

Christine initially demanded $232k per month in support, an amount that Kevin opposed. Now, the actor wants his ex to pay him $100k to cover legal fees associated with the fight over the home and her challenging the prenup.

