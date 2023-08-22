'Smokescreen': Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Actor Turn Over 'Yellowstone' Contract in $400 Million Divorce Battle

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife has accused the Yellowstone hunk of being “evasive” about his financial assets in the bitter divorce battle over his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A raging Christine Baumgartner slammed her Field of Dreams ex in court documents asking a California judge to sanction Costner with an $8,985. fine for deploying a financial “smokescreen” just weeks before a crucial August 31 evidentiary hearing.

Baumgartner, 49, complained Costner has only handled over financial records for only 4 of his 24 companies and has refused to turn over the books for his massive four-film series Horizon: An American Saga and the contracts detailing his earnings for starring in the hit Yellowstone TV series.