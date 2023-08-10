Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Looks Carefree in First Outing Since Being Forced Out of 'Yellowstone' Star's $145 Million Home
Christine Baumgartner was seen for the first time since she was forced to move out of the home she shared with her estranged husband Kevin Costner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Baumgartner, 49, looked unbothered when she was spotted out and about in sunny Montecito, California, on Wednesday.
The 49-year-old seemed to be adjusting well to her new chapter as a single woman. Her $35,000 per-month rental in Santa Barbara didn't hurt the transition, either.
Baumgartner was spotted sashaying out of a CVS with a noticeable smile on her face.
Costner's ex beamed in a summery outfit, opting for a bright, silk floral cropped blouse that she paired with baggie white linen pants.
Baumgartner kept accessories chic but minimal, with white Birkenstock style sandals, a structured Prada handbag, gold earrings and necklace, and aviator style sunnies. Her hair was neatly swept back in a ponytail.
Despite their pricey divorce, Baumgartner traveled in style and was seen in a black Range Rover.
While Baumgartner was busy in Montecito, Costner was further down the California coast in Los Angeles, where he attended a sold-out Taylor Swift concert. Costner attended the Eras tour with his older children in one of SoFi Stadium's luxury VIP boxes.
Costner and Baumgartner share sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, and one daughter, Grace, 13.
According to the Daily Mail, an insider said that before Baumgartner's move into her new pad at the end of July, she was "trying to keep everything as normal as possible."
This included staying at a guest house on Costner's property, previously reserved for staff. Baumgartner moved into the guest house to stay close to her children while minimizing drama with Costner. Costner claimed Baumgartner refused to vacate the property despite their iron-clad prenup. Baumgartner accused her ex of trying to make her "homeless."