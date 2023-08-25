Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Claims She Was 'Pressured' To Sign Prenup in Fight Over Actor's $400 Million Fortune

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife for the first time admitted she felt “pressured” to sign the prenup shortly before their 2004 wedding, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The stunning admission was revealed in divorce court documents filed by Christine Baumgarter seeking to slap her Field of Dreams ex with an $8,000 fine for falsely accusing her of refusing to answer questions about the premarital agreement (PMA) during pre-trial discovery.

She called Costner’s accusations a “red herring” designed to pander to the media and distract her from the brutal divorce brawl.