Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Claims She Was 'Pressured' To Sign Prenup in Fight Over Actor's $400 Million Fortune
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife for the first time admitted she felt “pressured” to sign the prenup shortly before their 2004 wedding, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The stunning admission was revealed in divorce court documents filed by Christine Baumgarter seeking to slap her Field of Dreams ex with an $8,000 fine for falsely accusing her of refusing to answer questions about the premarital agreement (PMA) during pre-trial discovery.
She called Costner’s accusations a “red herring” designed to pander to the media and distract her from the brutal divorce brawl.
Baumgartner admits she refused to say whether there was “undue influence” when she signed the prenup because it was irrelevant in the battle over the Costner’s $400 million fortune.
“She provides further information that she felt pressured to sign the agreement because of circumstances surrounding its execution,” her lawyer stated in the court filing that did not reveal the details.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Baumgartner plans to claim she was duped into the signing the “unconscionable” cut-rate prenup because she was unaware of the Dances With Wolves star’s vast holdings.
At the time Baumgartner signed the prenup Costner’s estimated worth was $102.7 million.
“Kevin has a vast estate,” court documents stated. “In July 2004, Kevin’s financial disclosure attached to the PMA consisted of 15 pages of bank accounts, investments, retirement accounts, real estate, land holdings, investments in closely held businesses, other assets, and liabilities.”
“Christine is unable to answer whether Kevin’s disclosures in 2004 were ‘full and fair’ until she has had the opportunity to conduct discovery as to his financial circumstances at that time. For example, if Christine were to discover that Kevin had substantial funds in an undisclosed offshore bank account at the time she executed the PMA, this would impact her response to these requests.”
- 'Unconscionable:' Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Secret Plan to Contest Prenup in $400 Million Divorce War Revealed
- 'Smokescreen': Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Actor Turn Over 'Yellowstone' Contract in $400 Million Divorce Battle
- Knives Out: Kevin Costner Wants Divorce Judge To Slap Estranged Wife With Hefty Sanctions For Playing a 'Game of Chicken' With Prenup in $400 Million War
What’s more, Baumgartner charges the Yellowstone hunk’s earnings have ballooned to $400 million during their prosperous 18-year marriage.
“In the Costner case, although we have not completed formal discovery, we believe that Mr. Costner’s net worth is in excess of $400,000,000 and his own forensic determined that his 2022 cash available for support was in excess of $24,000,000.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the PMA required the Hidden Figures actor to pay his ex $1 million after she filed for divorce in May, plus $200k for moving expenses and $30k a month in child support for their three children, ages 16, 14, and 13.
But the savvy Baumgartner, 49, refused to vacate his prized $145 million estate in Carpinteria, California, within 30 days as prescribed by the PMA until she was paid $232k a month in child support – pending the battle over the validity of the prenup later this year.
Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Anderle ended the skirmish last month when he ordered the handbag designer to vacate the massive spread by July 31 — and forced the Tin Cup star to temporarily pay $129k a month in support.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Since then, the bickering duo have accused each other of various pre-trial antics: Costner, 68, has sought to have Baumgartner fined $14,237.50 for refusing to answer discovery questions about the PMA and the handbag designer requested a $8,985 sanction against the Untouchables star for withholding financial records.
A crucial evidentiary hearing featuring their respective forensic accounts will kick off later this month in preparation for the battle royale over the validity of the PMA.