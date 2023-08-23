'Unconscionable:' Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Secret Plan to Contest Prenup in $400 Million Divorce War Revealed

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife has finally revealed the plan to legally squirm out of the ironclad prenup — and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively expose the secret divorce court maneuver to cash in on the megastar’s $400 million fortune.

The legal strategy was discreetly inserted in court documents seeking to compel the Dances With Wolves star to fork over ALL of his financial records in preparation for an evidentiary hearing in late August.

For months, Christine Baumgartner and her legal team have refused to explain why or how they plan to challenge the premarital agreement (PMA) she signed weeks before their 2004 wedding.