Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says 'Yellowstone' Hunk Got Paid a Cool $21 Million For Two Seasons

“According to Kevin’s deposition testimony, he has very little knowledge about his own personal and business finances,” Christine Baumgartner noted in the documents as she seeks to contest an ironclad prenup that forces him to pay a paltry $30k a month in child support.

Armed with reams of pre-trial discovery financial statements, Baumgartner hopes to show a Santa Barbara Superior Court court judge that the Dances With Wolves star is really dancing with wads of cash.

“Kevin was paid approximately $11,000,000 for Season ($1,100,000 per episode), and $10,000,000 for Season ($1,250,000 per episode),” she noted in a pre-trial brief.