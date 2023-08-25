Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says 'Yellowstone' Hunk Got Paid a Cool $21 Million For Two Seasons
Kevin Costner is so rich that he allegedly doesn’t even know how much money he earns — or spends, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The 68-year-old movie star earned an eye-popping $21 million for just two seasons of the hit TV series Yellowstone, according to court documents filed by his estranged wife, who is seeking a chunk of the $400 million fortune in a vicious divorce battle.
“According to Kevin’s deposition testimony, he has very little knowledge about his own personal and business finances,” Christine Baumgartner noted in the documents as she seeks to contest an ironclad prenup that forces him to pay a paltry $30k a month in child support.
Armed with reams of pre-trial discovery financial statements, Baumgartner hopes to show a Santa Barbara Superior Court court judge that the Dances With Wolves star is really dancing with wads of cash.
“Kevin was paid approximately $11,000,000 for Season ($1,100,000 per episode), and $10,000,000 for Season ($1,250,000 per episode),” she noted in a pre-trial brief.
“At his deposition, Kevin refused to answer questions about whether he was offered the opportunity to star in Season 6, or if he simply chose to quit. Kevin is entitled to a percentage of profit participation from Yellowstone, which is source of current and ongoing compensation, irrespective of his participation in Season 6 or beyond.”
What’s more, Costner is expected to pocket a wallet-busting $24 million for his much anticipated “passion project” – the four-part post-Civil War film epic Horizon: An American Saga,
“Kevin spent a considerable amount of time in 2022 and 2023 filming Horizon and Horizon 2, which left little time to continue work on Yellowstone,” she stated in the court brief.
“Kevin’s total compensation for acting, producing, and directing in Horizon is approximately $12,000,000, and for Horizon is approximately $12,000,000, most of which he voluntarily deferred. Kevin estimates that this money will ‘waterfall’ back to him starting in late next year.
“Kevin also has profit participation in Horizon 1 and 2, which is yet another source of income.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the bare-knuckle brawl erupted in May when Baumgartner blinded the Field of Dreams actor with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage.
Costner thought he was protecting his money with an ironclad premarital agreement, but Baumgartner hopes to score a nice payday, arguing that California law requires him to provide his three children, ages 16, 14, and 13 with a “relatively comparable” lifestyle when they live with their mother.
“The evidence will show that Kevin has so much money, and such large estate, that he doesn’t know how much his real estate portfolio is worth, what his businesses entities do, who he has on payroll, or… how much he had paid his attorneys and experts in the 4 months this case has been pending,” Baumgartner noted.