Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kevin Costner
Exclusive

Kevin Costner 'Playing Hardball' With Estranged Wife in $400 Million Divorce War: 'He's Got Enough Money to Ride This Out'

kevin costner playing hardball estranged wife divorce
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner's wife filed for divorce in May.

By:

Aug. 27 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jilted Kevin Costner's wily wife, Christine Baumgartner, is playing dumb in their divorce battle in a brazen bid to overturn her prenup with the Yellowstone stud — but the TV cowboy is digging in his heels and allegedly ordering his pitbull attorneys to grind his baby mama's nose into the dirt to save his $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner wife demands peloton divorce eviction
Source: MEGA

Christine is trying to contest the prenup she signed before their 2004 wedding.

"Kevin's lawyers have carte blanche to play hardball," an insider told the National Enquirer. Legal eagles for Baumgartner, 49, have claimed the handbag designer didn't comprehend the ironclad agreement she signed 18 years ago before getting hitched to the Dances With Wolves hunk — including the everyday words "understood," "supersedes," and "negotiation."

But Costner's team has bashed the argument as "gamesmanship of the worst sort!"

Article continues below advertisement

Sources squealed the Oscar-winning actor is banking on the prenup being upheld, which could force his money-hungry ex to return the $1.5 million he has already coughed up and cover his legal fees.

"This isn't about Kevin being vindictive or looking for revenge — or so he says," dished the insider.

kevin costner playing hardball estranged wife divorce
Source: MEGA

He's been ordered to temporarily pay $130k per month for their three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bodyguard star is currently on the hook for $130k a month in support for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — his kids with Christine. But he successfully secured a court order to oust his soon-to-be ex-wife from his $145 million Santa Barbara estate under terms of their prenup.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner

The insider squealed the frustrated gal had hoped Costner would agree to a hefty settlement after she moved out — but the bullheaded actor won't budge.

"He's got enough money and willpower to ride this out and banish her from his personal universe — forever," added the insider.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costners wife quit yellowstone divorce
Source: MEGA

She was forced to move out of his $145 million mansion.

Costner's bigwig attorney, Laura Wasser, already fired off a scathing motion, demanding the judge sanction Baumgartner for her tactics.

“Kevin has been prejudiced by Christine’s dilatory conduct, evasive responses and continuing refusal to make all of her contentions known,” Wasser's motion read.

“Kevin acted expeditiously in propounding this discovery and Christine has only thrown roadblock after roadblock up in an unjustified effort to avoid answering this discovery,” she added. “Monetary sanctions in the amount of not less than $14,237.50 should be ordered paid by Christine to Kevin. Discovery is not a game of chicken.”

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costners wife files divorce yellowstone return
Source: MEGA

She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Costner married Baumgartner in 2004, making her his second wife. She filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" and officially marking the end of their 18-year marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the actor's rep said at the time.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.