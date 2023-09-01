'This Is Tricky!' Kevin Costner Burst Out Laughing on the Stand When Asked If He'd Swap Homes With Estranged Wife Christine
Kevin Costner took the stand in his divorce hearing on Friday, wearing black-framed sunglasses as he was put in the hot seat by estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's legal team while the exes feud in court over child support payments.
Costner got a kick out of one question made by attorney John Rydell, who asked if the film star would swap homes with his ex after a judge ordered the handbag designer to vacate the $145 million California compound they once shared by the end of July.
The Yellowstone actor reportedly chuckled and quipped: "This is tricky!" RadarOnline.com has learned.
"No, I would not but not because I don't think that home is comparable," Costner continued. "I have raised three children in my home, their hands are in the stone. I think most people would understand that."
"There are some features [of her new house] I'd like to have in mine," he stated, Daily Mail reported.
Baumgartner is currently renting a luxury home for $40,000 monthly but has her sights set on a $150,000-a-month home close to her old one, a place that she has expressed would be more suitable for their kids if she can get her child support payments increased.
Costner has been ordered to temporarily pay his ex $129k per month for child support, which she argued isn't enough, instead requesting an estimated $175,057 monthly for their three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.
That figure is what she said is needed to maintain the life they used to live pre-divorce, while Costner wants to pay only a fraction of that amount amid their bitter battle over his $400 million fortune.
Baumgartner squirmed when asked by one of Costner's attorneys whether she plans to get a job or will cover her bills using the child support she is awarded, Daily Mail reported.
On Thursday, Baumgartner scoffed at claims she has been deceptive about the money she has and that she got $20k from "boyfriend" Josh Connor, saying they are not dating while revealing she gave half the money to her mom and returned the other half to Connor.
There will still be a long road ahead as Costner's estranged wife is contesting the prenup she signed before walking down the aisle in 2004.
Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" after their 18-year marriage.