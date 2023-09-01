'This Is Tricky!' Kevin Costner Burst Out Laughing on the Stand When Asked If He'd Swap Homes With Estranged Wife Christine

Baumgartner is currently renting a luxury home for $40,000 monthly but has her sights set on a $150,000-a-month home close to her old one, a place that she has expressed would be more suitable for their kids if she can get her child support payments increased.

Costner has been ordered to temporarily pay his ex $129k per month for child support, which she argued isn't enough, instead requesting an estimated $175,057 monthly for their three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

That figure is what she said is needed to maintain the life they used to live pre-divorce, while Costner wants to pay only a fraction of that amount amid their bitter battle over his $400 million fortune.