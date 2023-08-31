Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife Christine of Getting $20k From New 'Boyfriend' as Child Support Battle Rages On
Kevin Coster and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are duking it out in court over child support, with the Yellowstone actor now accusing her of being deceptive about her cash flow and receiving $20,000 from her new boyfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com don't identify her alleged love interest, but sources familiar with the case said Cosnter believes Baumgartner is romantically involved with one of his good friends, Josh Connor, although the film star has not confirmed that himself.
As we previously reported, Connor was recently spotted at a swanky resort vacationing with the handbag designer on the Big Island during a trip to Hawaii in July.
The financier lives near the Costner family home in Carpinteria, California, and is claimed to be close to both the Highwayman actor and Baumgartner.
Insiders with knowledge of the situation said there is "absolutely no romantic relationship" between the two after her breakup, adding, "They have been good friends for years."
Costner alleged that she has been uncooperative and engaged in a "relentless jihad" against him, claiming his ex has secretly taken $105,000 from him to pay her lawyers while doubling down that her child support bills were inflated for her plastic surgery, private trainers, and "unallocated credit card expenses."
"She has no plans to seek employment or engage in any income-generating activity," his legal team claimed on the actor's behalf.
Baumgartner argued that her ex will need to pay more in child support because the $129k monthly rate established in a tentative ruling won't suffice for their kids. She's asking for an estimated $175,057/month.
She said the higher amount "will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable" to what the star can provide with his $400 million fortune. "For this reason, Christine's request should be granted, and the order made retroactive to July 1," the docs stated.
In the docs, Baumgartner claimed the Bodyguard star made roughly $19,248,467 per year over the past two years, or more than $1.6 million each month. Due to their 50/50 custody arrangement, she feels the new figure is more than fair.
The handbag designer had previously asked for $248k, while Costner claimed the actual amount she needs is around $63,000 a month.
It appears Costner won't be backing down anytime soon, according to reports. One insider dished, "He's got enough money and willpower to ride this out and banish her from his personal universe — forever."