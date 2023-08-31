Newly Single Kevin Costner Sheds 15 Pounds, Ready to Hit Dating Scene After Bitter Divorce From Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner is gearing up to hit the dating scene 15 pounds lighter, claimed well-placed sources who said the Yellowstone actor will soon be back on the prowl now that he is single.
The newly minted bachelor recently lost weight, according to a sensational report, and sources alleged that it's a prelude to Costner looking for love again after his split from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.
Amid his bitter divorce war, Costner recently put his trim physique on display while leaving Montecito tailor shop The Perfect Fit after getting his pants hemmed.
"Kevin's ready to put himself out there once he finds the next suitable lady," divulged one spy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He figures the best way to move past this mess is to get back on the dating scene."
Those close to the Bodyguard star said he has been putting effort into his health and appearance, adding that Costner may take extra measures in the weeks ahead.
"He's desperate to fix [his hair]," insiders dished about Costner wanting a thick and full mane. His weight loss and dating plans come after Baumgartner left the actor's home in July following news that a judge denied her request for an extension.
Costner now has his Santa Barbara compound to himself and there are tons of women who'd love to "land a date with the most eligible bachelor in Tinseltown," an insider said, according to the National Enquirer.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the handbag designer recently had her legal team file documents stating that Costner's court-ordered $129,000 child support payment per month isn't enough, explaining that she would like their kids to enjoy a similar lifestyle in her care. Costner's net worth is estimated to be around $400 million.
The exes share three children together: sons Cayden and Hayes, as well as daughter Grace.
"This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine's lifestyle," the documents stated. "$175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable. For this reason, Christine's request should be granted, and the order made retroactive to July 1."
The mom of three filed for divorce from the film star in May after 18 years of marriage.
It was revealed that Baumgartner challenged the terms of their premarital agreement but RadarOnline.com has since confirmed that Costner's attorneys fired back at her claims that she felt pressured to sign the documents.
"Christine cannot have her cake and eat it too," lawyers for the star wrote, to which her team has not yet replied.