Shake it Off: Taylor Swift Dragged Into Kevin Costner's Divorce Battle Over His $400 Million Fortune
Kevin Costner's estranged wife plans to drag Cruel Summer singer Taylor Swift in the grueling divorce battle over the hunk’s $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The surprise legal maneuver was laid bare in court documents submitted by Christine Baumgartner in a list of 44 financial exhibits to prove the Yellowstone hunk is loaded with enough cash to pay her $175k a month in child support.
Among the mind-numbing list of financial exhibits — including the costs of Costner’s private jet rides, his two personal chefs, the legal bills, and travel expenses — Baumgartner listed “Taylor Swift concert tickets,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
The court records also revealed Baumgartner plans to grill her husband of 18 years and the father of her three children, ages 16, 14, and 13, on the witness stand during a crucial two-day evidentiary hearing over his finances set to kick off on August 31.
It is unknown how Baumgartner plans to use the Shake It Off’s singer concert tickets in the court case, but there is bonafide evidence the aging Hollywood stud is a die-hard Swiftie.
Earlier this month, Costner, 68, shamelessly gushed about the Bad Blood singer on his Instagram after attending a jam-packed concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.
"I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together," Costner stated in the post dated August 10. He danced and sang while watching the performance in a luxury suite with his daughter, Grace Avery, 13.
"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too," he said like a love-struck teenager. "An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!"
Tickets for the L.A. concert ranged from $770 to a wallet-busting $76,949, according to KTLA.com, which was monitoring the prices for the hard-to-get ducats.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baumgartner filed for divorce in May and snubbed her nose at the ironclad premarital agreement that required her to vacate Costner’s $145 million spread near Santa Barbara – setting the stage for the bare-knuckle brawl over child support.
The evidence hearing will be a battle royale over the validity of their prenup, which requires the Field of Dreams actor to temporarily pay $130k per month in child support.
Baumgartner — who was ordered by a judge to vacate Costner's home in July — plans to claim she was pressured to sign the prenup just weeks before their 2004 wedding.