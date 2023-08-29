Shake it Off: Taylor Swift Dragged Into Kevin Costner's Divorce Battle Over His $400 Million Fortune

Kevin Costner's estranged wife plans to drag Cruel Summer singer Taylor Swift in the grueling divorce battle over the hunk’s $400 million fortune, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The surprise legal maneuver was laid bare in court documents submitted by Christine Baumgartner in a list of 44 financial exhibits to prove the Yellowstone hunk is loaded with enough cash to pay her $175k a month in child support.

Among the mind-numbing list of financial exhibits — including the costs of Costner’s private jet rides, his two personal chefs, the legal bills, and travel expenses — Baumgartner listed “Taylor Swift concert tickets,” court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.