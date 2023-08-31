Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Denies Dating Actor's Friend, Tears Up During Testimony in $400 Million Divorce War

Kevin Costner's estranged wife scoffed at his allegations she got $20k from her "boyfriend." Christine Baumgartner took the stand and denied her ex's accusations that she's dating his friend but didn't refute the claims that he gave her money, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor, 68, and his handbag designer ex, 49, have been locked in a bitter divorce battle over his $400 million fortune.