Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Denies Dating Actor's Friend, Tears Up During Testimony in $400 Million Divorce War
Kevin Costner's estranged wife scoffed at his allegations she got $20k from her "boyfriend." Christine Baumgartner took the stand and denied her ex's accusations that she's dating his friend but didn't refute the claims that he gave her money, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor, 68, and his handbag designer ex, 49, have been locked in a bitter divorce battle over his $400 million fortune.
Under oath, Baumgartner stated that Josh Connor is not her boyfriend in a Santa Barbara courtroom on Thursday. The rumors they were more than friends started last month when she was photographed with Connor in Hawaii. Costner perpetuated the accusation when he claimed that his estranged wife was getting $20k from "her boyfriend."
According to Baumgartner, Connor is just her friend. She testified that she was worried about money, so he loaned her the lump sum. Costner's ex tearfully alleged she gave half the money ($10k) to her mom and returned the remaining $10k to Connor, reported TMZ.
Baumgartner also addressed the $40k monthly rental property in Montecito, CA, which she'll be moving into on Friday.
When her attorney questioned how close the property was to the water, the mom of three responded, "You can't walk there with a surfboard." Costner's soon-to-be ex-wife complained about the rental location after she was forced to move out of the Yellowstone actor's $145 million beachfront property.
Baumgartner testified that she only signed a 6-month lease because she was waiting to see the outcome of their divorce battle.
The former happily married couple have been at each other's throats about several issues. Costner has been ordered to temporarily pay his ex $129k per month for child support — but Baumgartner claimed that amount isn't enough.
She wants an estimated $175,057 monthly for their three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, citing she needed to maintain the life they used to live pre-divorce.
However, Costner's attorneys accused Baumgartner of inflating the amount for plastic surgery, trainers, and "unallocated credit card expenses." His legal team also argued that she "has no plans to seek employment or engage in any income-generating activity."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner only wants to pay Baumgartner $51,950 per month in child support. He said his money-making Yellowstone days are over and claimed his estranged wife's accountant got their figures all wrong.
She's contesting the prenup she signed before walking down the aisle in 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, citing "irreconcilable differences" and officially marking the end of their 18-year marriage.