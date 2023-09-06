Kevin Costner ‘Doesn’t Hate’ His Ex Christine Despite Bitter $400 Million Divorce War, Actor ‘Trying Not to Make It Personal’: Sources
Kevin Costner has been attempting to stay positive as his fight with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner rages on in divorce court — despite the two refusing to talk to each other personally, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kevin and Christine are still duking it out over the actor’s $400 million fortune and who will pay the legal fees associated with the case.
Last week, both testified in court in a hearing on Christine’s motion to increase the amount of child support she received from Kevin. She had been awarded a temporary monthly amount of $129k but she had asked for an additional $46k for a total of $175k per month.
On the stand, Christine told the court that their children had luxury in their DNA and deserved to live the same lifestyle with both parents. She argued that her new rental home was modest compared to the $145 million estate that she shared with Kevin.
Kevin testified that he could not afford $175k per month with his income and available cash. He said his ex was basing her request on his income when he was being paid millions for Yellowstone. He said he no longer receives money from the show since leaving after season 5.
He said he also invested $20 million into his upcoming western film Horizon and said a lot of his money is held in real estate or investments. In the end, the judge sided with Kevin by reducing the child support amount to $63k per month.
The two have yet to finalize their divorce and are expected back in court this month.
A source revealed that while the case has yet to be resolved, “Kevin doesn’t hate Christine, but he does want a clean break. Of course, there are resentments and animosity, but that comes with the territory, and he’s trying not to make it personal.”
Another insider spilled that the two have not been in contact. “They are only speaking through intermediaries. Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore.”
The source added that many believe Christine still has “ammo” she can throw at Kevin but added, “Kevin is a chess player, and he will outplay Christine.”
“Kevin has a lot of confidence in his attorneys, and he’s staying busy with his career and continues to have a very special relationship with his kids. He firmly believes that brighter times are ahead.”