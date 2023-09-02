Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Allegedly Spends $18K a Month on Clothes, Says Forensic Accountant
Kevin Costner's forensic accountant has revealed the spending habits of the star's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, as she seeks an increase in child support.
The court hearing, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, saw Costner's accountant, Tracy Katz, present a breakdown of the family's monthly expenses, totaling $240,000, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Katz, Baumgartner spent an average of $18,000 per month on designer clothing and over $3,000 per month on beauty products and treatments.
In addition to these expenses, the forensic accountant claimed that the family also spent around $40,000 per month on gifts and flowers, as well as almost $9,000 withdrawn from ATMs.
Katz subtracted these amounts before determining the portion of the monthly expenses allocated to the couple's three children—Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.
In May, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after 18 years of marriage. Initially, a judge ruled in July that Costner should pay her over $129,000 in monthly child support.
However, in a briefing before the recent court hearing, Baumgartner requested an increase to $175,057 per month, according to court documents.
After the two-day court hearing, the judge ordered Costner to pay Christine $63,209 per month in child support. This amount represents a significant reduction from the initial ruling of over $129,000.
Costner expressed his concerns in court about paying child support that exceeds the needs of his children and estranged wife.
The case of Costner's child support payments has garnered significant attention, given the couple's high-profile status. The 68-year-old actor, best known for his roles in films such as Dances with Wolves, Man of Steel and The Bodyguard, has had a successful acting career spanning several decades. Meanwhile, Baumgartner is a former model and handbag designer.
The disclosure of Baumgartner's spending habits during the court hearing sheds light on the financial dynamics of their relationship. With monthly expenses reaching $240,000, the case calls into question the appropriate level of child support given the couple's wealth.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner burst out in laughter while on the stand when asked if he'd swap homes with Baumgartner.
"No, I would not but not because I don't think that home is comparable," Costner told the court. "I have raised three children in my home, their hands are in the stone. I think most people would understand that."
"There are some features [of her new house] I'd like to have in mine," he continued.
Baumgartner is currently renting a luxury home for $40,000 monthly but has her sights set on a $150,000-a-month home close to her old one.