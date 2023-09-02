Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Allegedly Spends $18K a Month on Clothes, Says Forensic Accountant

kevin costner laughed when asked if he would swap homes with christine on stand
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 2 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kevin Costner's forensic accountant has revealed the spending habits of the star's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, as she seeks an increase in child support.

The court hearing, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, saw Costner's accountant, Tracy Katz, present a breakdown of the family's monthly expenses, totaling $240,000, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner divorce cheated first wife
Source: MEGA

Christine Baumgartner requested to increase Kevin Costner's child support to $175,057 per month.

According to Katz, Baumgartner spent an average of $18,000 per month on designer clothing and over $3,000 per month on beauty products and treatments.

In addition to these expenses, the forensic accountant claimed that the family also spent around $40,000 per month on gifts and flowers, as well as almost $9,000 withdrawn from ATMs.

Katz subtracted these amounts before determining the portion of the monthly expenses allocated to the couple's three children—Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner divorce cheated first wife
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner took the stand in his divorce battle on Friday.

In May, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after 18 years of marriage. Initially, a judge ruled in July that Costner should pay her over $129,000 in monthly child support.

However, in a briefing before the recent court hearing, Baumgartner requested an increase to $175,057 per month, according to court documents.

After the two-day court hearing, the judge ordered Costner to pay Christine $63,209 per month in child support. This amount represents a significant reduction from the initial ruling of over $129,000.

Costner expressed his concerns in court about paying child support that exceeds the needs of his children and estranged wife.

MORE ON:
Kevin Costner
Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner wife demands peloton divorce eviction
Source: MEGA

The two are at odds over his $400 million fortune.

The case of Costner's child support payments has garnered significant attention, given the couple's high-profile status. The 68-year-old actor, best known for his roles in films such as Dances with Wolves, Man of Steel and The Bodyguard, has had a successful acting career spanning several decades. Meanwhile, Baumgartner is a former model and handbag designer.

The disclosure of Baumgartner's spending habits during the court hearing sheds light on the financial dynamics of their relationship. With monthly expenses reaching $240,000, the case calls into question the appropriate level of child support given the couple's wealth.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Costner burst out in laughter while on the stand when asked if he'd swap homes with Baumgartner.

"No, I would not but not because I don't think that home is comparable," Costner told the court. "I have raised three children in my home, their hands are in the stone. I think most people would understand that."

"There are some features [of her new house] I'd like to have in mine," he continued.

Baumgartner is currently renting a luxury home for $40,000 monthly but has her sights set on a $150,000-a-month home close to her old one.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.