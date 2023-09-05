‘Anger and Pain’: Kevin Costner ‘Throwing Himself Into His Work’ After Shutting Down Estranged Wife’s Demand for $175k Per Month in Child Support

Kevin Costner has been focused on rebuilding his life following his bitter split from soon-to-be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — and sources revealed he plans to focus intensely on his upcoming projects while his divorce continues to play out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we previously reported, last week, a Santa Barbara County judge ruled Costner will pay his ex $63k per month in child support. Baumgartner was initially awarded temporary support of $129k per month.