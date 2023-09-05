‘Anger and Pain’: Kevin Costner ‘Throwing Himself Into His Work’ After Shutting Down Estranged Wife’s Demand for $175k Per Month in Child Support
Kevin Costner has been focused on rebuilding his life following his bitter split from soon-to-be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner — and sources revealed he plans to focus intensely on his upcoming projects while his divorce continues to play out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, last week, a Santa Barbara County judge ruled Costner will pay his ex $63k per month in child support. Baumgartner was initially awarded temporary support of $129k per month.
She had been demanding the amount be increased by $46k to $175k. She asked for the increase after a forensic accountant had examined the actor’s finances.
She said, “Forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month). Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting timeshare, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month.”
Costner opposed the proposed hefty 6-figure sum. He suggested paying $51k per month. In court, Baumgartner testified that their children had luxury in their “DNA.”
The actor claimed that his ex was using his Yellowstone income to reach her child support figure. He said he was no longer being paid for the Paramount+ show.
On the stand, he claimed to have been willing to shoot a sixth season of the show but talks fell apart after he demanded $12 million. He claimed he would probably go to court over money he believes to be owed for his work on Yellowstone.
Now, sources said, “Kevin and his lawyers have made a concerted effort to lower the temperature and stop the tide of bad publicity” stemming from the divorce.
Another insider said Costner and Baumgartner are “only speaking through intermediaries.”
The source added, “Kevin would rather use the silent treatment than deal with Christine directly anymore. Kevin sees himself as having all the class and integrity in this situation. Christine will get a fair deal.”
As for his future, an insider said Costner has been incredibly busy with his upcoming epic Western film Horizon. The actor invested $20 million into the film.
In addition, he will be spending the next couple of months with a post-production team editing the film at his $145 million mansion — which Baumgartner recently moved out of after a judge ruled she had to pack it up and leave.
“Kevin’s been to hell and back, but the feeling you get from people in his circle that he’s finally coming out the other side. He’s throwing himself into his work and surrounding himself with people he can trust.”
“Divorce sucks, but he’s toughing it out,” said the source.