Read the Divorce Settlement: Reese Witherspoon Will Not Pay Ex-husband Jim Toth Monthly Alimony, Actress’ Monthly Income Revealed

Reese Witherspoon will not have to pay her ex-husband Jim Toth monthly spousal support as part of their divorce agreement — and will get to keep her own airline miles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the settlement presented by the parties said, “Neither party shall pay any amount and/or form of alimony to the other. All alimony and spousal support claims are hereby forever waived by the parties.”