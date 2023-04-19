Jennifer Aniston Supporting 'Morning Show' Bestie Reese Witherspoon Through Second Divorce: Source
Reese Witherspoon has someone special in her corner to help her through her divorce from her second husband Jim Toth — her pal, Morning Show costar Jennifer Anniston, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reese, 47, is shedding talent agent, Toth, 52, after 12 years of marriage and one child, son Tennessee, 11.
She also has a daughter Ava, 23, and a son, Deacon, 20, from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe, 48. Jennifer likewise is 0 for 2 in the marriage department, but sources say the 54-year-old Friends legend's devastating divorce from her first husband Brad Pitt, 59, who notoriously hit it off with man-hungry Angelina Jolie while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, gives her extra insight into the process — and how to profit from it.
"Jen knows a thing or two about getting divorced. She went through one of the most humiliating Hollywood breakups of all time," snapped a pal. "But she came out of it financially very well. Now she is going to make sure Reese does too!
"What people don't realize is Jen is an amazing businesswoman. So, don't worry about Reese — she has Jen advising her."
Jen's not the only friend in Reese's corner amid her second divorce.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that pals are already offering to fix the Your Place or Mine actress up — but the newly single star isn't ready to dip back into the dating pool.
"Right now, she's focusing on herself, her kids, and her work," an insider revealed last week. "She's in no rush to meet someone else."
Reese filed for divorce from Jim earlier this month, officially pulling the plug on their 12-year marriage.
The Hollywood starlet announced their split on social media last month.
While fans were shocked over the divorce news, sources told RadarOnline.com that the two had been struggling in their marriage for months.
We're told the exes are in a rush to settle their divorce as they are both "longing for a fresh start."
In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Reese agreed to joint custody of their son and revealed they signed a prenup before their wedding. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.