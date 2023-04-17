Reese Witherspoon Spotted Out With Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe Days After Filing For Divorce From Jim Toth
One month after announcing her divorce from Jim Toth, actress Reese Witherspoon reunited with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was a family affair for Witherspoon, 47, and Phillippe, 48, who came together for son Deacon's album release party on Friday.
The proud parents celebrated their son and his up-and-coming music career with a sweet Instagram post.
"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe," Phillippe captioned the series of snaps from the release party.
In the first photo, Deacon had his arm around his father's shoulder as they posed for the camera.
The next shot was an admirable co-parenting gesture, with Witherspoon grinning next to Deacon and his sister Ava, 23, who she also had with Phillippe.
Witherspoon and Phillippe first met at the Legally Blonde star's 21st birthday party in 1997.
After hitting it off, the pair stared alongside each other in 1999 hit Cruel Intentions, the same year they were engaged and married.
Witherspoon and Phillippe were married from 1999 until they divorced in 2008.
While the two remained friends, even after Witherspoon remarried in 2011 to Toth — and welcomed a son together — fans were quick to bring up the old romance on Phillippe's latest Instagram post.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Reese officially filed for divorce from Jim last month. The actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The actress and the ex-CAA agent share a 10-year-old son Tennessee. The actress said she believes they should share joint custody of their son.
The actress said the parties entered into a Pre-Martial Agreement on March 24, 2011, and “that this agreement is valid and enforceable.”
Reese noted that the prenup made “adequate and sufficient provisions for the parties’ assets and debts.”
Jim has yet to respond to the divorce in court but sources claim the two are close to hashing out a settlement.