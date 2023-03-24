Reese Witherspoon's Busy Schedule Contributed To Divorce, Last Publicly Seen With Jim Toth 8 Months Ago
Reese Witherspoon certainly loves working, and it allegedly cost the actress her marriage to Jim Toth. Sources tell RadarOnline.com the exes were like ships passing in the night before pulling the plug on their 12-year union.
Reese announced her plans to divorce Toth on Friday, saying the decision was amicable — but we've learned the two lived separate lives well before ending their marriage.
Insiders dished to RadarOnline.com that the parents of Tennessee, 10, could "go days without interacting," adding, "and if they do, it's usually about Tennessee."
Recently, Toth has been MIA for several important events, with pals saying his absence before the divorce announcement was already "raising eyebrows" among their friend group.
"Jim is hardly ever with her," an insider said. "It's always like that."
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Reese was last publicly seen with her soon-to-be husband in July 2022 in London. The Big Little Lies actress looked tense while entering a hotel with Toth, months before revealing their separation.
According to the source, the 52-year-old has missed out on several outings with Reese, passing up offers to accompany her to New York City and the Louisiana set of Where the Crawdads Sing.
"The list goes on, and it has some wondering if there are problems in the marriage," a friend shared in November.
Part of it is personality differences, we've discovered.
"Reese is always on the move. She's the kind of woman who bounces off the walls, whereas Jim is a placid dude," said a second source. "The hecticness that surrounds Reese is a lot and sometimes hard to handle."
And she wasn't willing to give up her hectic schedule.
"Reese is spinning a lot of plates right now," an insider shared. "It's a highly stressful position to be in." Last year, Reese's company acquired the media and merchandising start-up The Home Edit, and she's venturing into reality TV with My Kind of Country.
There's even talk of another season of the HBO hit Big Little Lies.
And, of course, there's Legally Blonde 3. "I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Reese has said, adding, "I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them.
"I would never make the subpar, medicore version of their story."
With Reese's workload only increasing, it left little room for her personal life, including Toth.
Before the divorce was made public, their inner circle feared the two had drifted apart.
"Jim is hardly ever with her and it wasn't always like that," a source shared months ago. "Friends are worried that they've stopped putting the work in."
Insiders also alleged that Reese's Nashville move was a last-ditch effort to save her marriage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Ask anyone and they'll admit that Reese and Jim have their ups and downs, but they are very committed to making this marriage work," the pal explained last year. "Moving to Nashville will hopefully give them a chance to slow down and spend more quality time together."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Reese's team for comment.