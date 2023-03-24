Reese Witherspoon's Busy Schedule Contributed To Divorce, Last Publicly Seen With Jim Toth 8 Months Ago

Insiders dished to RadarOnline.com that the parents of Tennessee, 10, could "go days without interacting," adding, "and if they do, it's usually about Tennessee."

Recently, Toth has been MIA for several important events, with pals saying his absence before the divorce announcement was already "raising eyebrows" among their friend group.

"Jim is hardly ever with her," an insider said. "It's always like that."