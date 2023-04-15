Single Reese Witherspoon 'In No Rush' To Date Amid Divorce From Jim Toth: Sources
Reese Witherspoon's friends are already offering to fix her up amid her second divorce — but the newly single star isn't ready to dip back into the dating pool, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rumor mill started spinning by linking Reese to freshly-divorced NFL legend Tom Brady after she officially filed to end her 12-year marriage to Jim Toth. While the dating speculation wasn't true, this outlet has discovered the actress is using this time to focus on her children and herself.
Sources spilled that her pals have been begging to pay matchmakers, but Reese isn't quite there yet. "Right now, she's focusing on herself, her kids, and her work," insiders revealed. "She's in no rush to meet someone else."
However, we've learned that The Morning Show star, 47, isn't closed off to the idea of finding Mr. Right in the future.
"Reese will get out there when she's ready," insiders said.
The Hollywood starlet announced the divorce on social media last month.
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," she wrote on March 24.
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” Reese added.
While fans were shocked over the divorce news, sources told RadarOnline.com that the two had been struggling in their marriage for months.
We're told the exes could "go days without interacting." When they did, it was usually about their 10-year-old son, Tennessee. The once-happy couple's inner circle said Reese's heavy workload added to their marriage issues.
"Reese is always on the move. She's the kind of woman who bounces off the walls, whereas Jim is a placid dude," a source shared. "The hecticness that surrounds Reese is a lot and sometimes hard to handle."
Reese and Jim married in 2011 and share a 10-year-old son named Tennessee. This marks the actress' second divorce. Reese was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008.