Single Reese Witherspoon 'In No Rush' To Date Amid Divorce From Jim Toth: Sources

Reese Witherspoon's friends are already offering to fix her up amid her second divorce — but the newly single star isn't ready to dip back into the dating pool, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rumor mill started spinning by linking Reese to freshly-divorced NFL legend Tom Brady after she officially filed to end her 12-year marriage to Jim Toth. While the dating speculation wasn't true, this outlet has discovered the actress is using this time to focus on her children and herself.