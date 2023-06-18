Nicole Kidman ‘Totally Helping’ Reese Witherspoon ‘Navigate Her Divorce’ From Ex Jim Toth: Sources
Nicole Kidman has been by her close pal Reese Witherspoon’s side as she deals with the aftermath of her split from longtime husband Jim Toth, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Reese has been “depending” on her Big Little Lies costar and others in her close circle.
“Nicole’s totally helping Reese navigate her divorce,” said a source. “That’s what friends are for.” Nicole has plenty of knowledge on the matter having gone through her own high-profile breakup with Tom Cruise.
Earlier this month, the two were spotted deep in conversation during a power walk in Nashville.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in March, Reese filed for divorce from Jim after 12 years of marriage. The Legally Blonde actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Reese and the ex-CAA agent share a 10-year-old son Tennessee. She asked the court to award them joint custody.
In addition, she revealed they signed a Pre-Martial Agreement on March 24, 2011, in California, and “that this agreement is valid and enforceable.”
Reese said the prenup made “adequate and sufficient provisions for the parties’ assets and debts.” The star said she believed a settlement would be reached in the case.
“It is anticipated that the parties will enter into a Martial Dissolution Agreement and Permanent Parenting Plan that will be submitted to the Court for approval,” the filing read.
Jim has yet to file his response.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Reese and Jim announced they were divorcing via a joint statement. The two said, “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
Sources revealed Reese’s busy work schedule caused problems in the marriage. On top of that, the actress met Jim when he was a high-powered agent. He left his job in 2019 to work for Quibi, the short-form video company that shut down months after its launch.