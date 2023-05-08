Reese Witherspoon 'Leaning' on Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe During Jim Toth Divorce: Source

Reese Witherspoon found an unlikely source of comfort as she navigates another painful divorce — her first husband, Ryan Phillippe, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Even though she and Ryan have had their differences and they still don't see eye-to-eye on certain things, she knows she can lean on him," a source said of Reese, 47. "Plus, he's the father of her kids [Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19].