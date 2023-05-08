Reese Witherspoon 'Leaning' on Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe During Jim Toth Divorce: Source
Reese Witherspoon found an unlikely source of comfort as she navigates another painful divorce — her first husband, Ryan Phillippe, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Even though she and Ryan have had their differences and they still don't see eye-to-eye on certain things, she knows she can lean on him," a source said of Reese, 47. "Plus, he's the father of her kids [Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19].
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Cruel Intentions costars-turned-ex lovers, who tied the knot in 1999 before calling it quits in 2006, attended Deacon's album release party in Los Angeles on April 16.
We're told Reese and Ryan were happy to show their united family unit for their son.
"Everyone had a really nice time," shared the source. Ryan, 48, also echoed the sentiment.
Posting a series of shots from the party, including a family snap of his ex-wife, on Instagram, with the Big Sky actor captioning the pictures, "Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of 'A New Earth' by @deaconphillippe!!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Reese's team for comment.
Reese and Ryan were married from 1999 to 2008 and have successfully co-parented their children. The Morning Show star is now facing her second divorce after announcing the end of her 12-year marriage to talent agent Jim Toth.
The two share an 11-year-old son named Tennessee.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Reese filed for divorce from Jim last month, officially pulling the plug on their 12-year marriage. The Hollywood starlet announced their split on social media on March 24.
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," Reese wrote.
While fans were shocked, sources told RadarOnline.com that the pair had been experiencing marriage trouble for a while. We were also told that Reese and Jim are in a rush to settle their divorce as they are both "longing for a fresh start."
In the documents obtained by this outlet, Reese agreed to joint custody of their son and revealed they signed a prenup before their wedding so money won't be an issue that holds up their divorce.
Ryan isn't the only one helping Reese during her split. Insiders spilled that her Morning Show cohost Jennifer Aniston has had her back through the process.