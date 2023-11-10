DA Quietly Charges Montgomery Riverboat Co-Captain With Third-Degree Assault in Dock Brawl Incident

Dameion Pickett, who was previously referred to in court documents as Damien Pickett, is the co-captain of riverboat Harriott II. According to local news, Pickett was charged with third-degree assault on October 26. He's scheduled to be arraigned on November 21.

Court documents further revealed that the complainant listed in the case against Pickett was Zachery “Chase” Shipman, who was on the pontoon boat that sparked the brawl and was later charged with third-degree assault.

Pickett was listed as a victim in the charges against the unruly pontoon boat passengers.