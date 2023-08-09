Alabama Brawl: Montgomery Police Chief Grilled on No Hate Crimes Charges as Legal Docs Claim White Man Used N-Word

Richard Roberts, 48, whose mugshot has been released, is charged with two counts of third-degree assault while Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, have both been hit with one count of third-degree assault.

"Chief, you have ruled out crimes or rioting charges, but hate crimes in particular, you have ruled those out. Why is that?" she asked on Tuesday's CNN Tonight.

Albert said they have been sifting through videos sent to them and noted the investigation remains ongoing.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.