Alabama Riverboat Brawl: Three White Men Face 3rd-Degree Assault Charges, Police Searching for Black Man Who Fought With Folding Chair

Gray has not been charged with any crime at this point in time, but MPD wants him to come into the station for questioning.

Tension reached a boiling point after a dispute over a dockside parking spot at Montgomery's Riverfront Park between the crew of a large riverboat and the owners of a private boat, leading several others to rush in and one 16-year-old boy named Aaren to swim across the water to the dock so he could help out his colleague.

The designated docking space was for the Harriot, a tourist vessel. The Harriot's captain waited 40 minutes as he tried to reach the private boat owners via his PA system.

